Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; Brookville Community Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 56%

Maggie Lou Rader - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

Julia Abanto-Bethune - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 11%

Kevin Stout - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 11%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Adonis Lemke - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 31%

Brandon Kelly - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 22%

Tomi Newman - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 17%

Jessica Eggleston - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 8%

Ashlee Wasmund - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Anna Rae Brown - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVAtheatre 7%

Gage Wayne - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

Gage Wayne - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Schumacher - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 18%

Poleena Greely - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 17%

Janet G. Powell - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

Carol Rickey - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 12%

Jeanne Schindler - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 12%

Zoe Still - WHO'S HOLIDAY - The Human Race 8%

Poleena Greely - SCROOGE - INNOVA Theatre 8%

Janet G Powell - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre 7%

David M. Covach - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

James Nelson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater 23%

Marya Spring Cordes - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 15%

Troy Berry and Josh Compston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 8%

Derek Dunavent - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 7%

Philip Drennen - CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 7%

Sean Daniels - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Richard Lee Waldeck - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 5%

Anna Brown & Michaela Cramer - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 5%

Denise Schneiders - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 4%

Philip Drennen - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 4%

Chris Harmon - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Matt Owens - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Beavercreek Community Theatre 3%

Richard Lee Waldeck - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 3%

Angie Thacker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Mackensie King - COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Nicholas Brown - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jen Bell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 18%

Jim Brown - PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre 18%

Paula Whitaker - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 12%

Jenna Valyn and A.J. Breslin - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 11%

Chris Harmon - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 10%

Kevin Moore - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

Jamie Cordes - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Emily N. Wells - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Margarett Perry - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Doug Lloyd - THERE SHOULD BE ROSES - Beavercreek Community Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble Performance

BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 14%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 9%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 7%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 7%

LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 5%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 5%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 5%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 3%

HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Theatre 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

RichardWaldeck - JEKYLL AND HYDE - INNOVA 20%

Caeden Bell - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community 16%

Derek Dunavent - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 11%

Matthew Benjamin - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 10%

Richard Lee Waldeck - INTO THE WOODS - INNOVAtheatre 7%

Gabe Reichart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

John Rensel - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

John Rensel - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

John Rensel - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 5%

Richard Waldeck - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 5%

John Rensel - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

John Rensel - MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race 4%

Richard Waldeck - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

John Rensel - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Larkowski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 19%

Davis McKinney - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 15%

Sarah Plaugher - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 15%

Brett Ryback - MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race 15%

Lorri Topping - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 12%

Judy Mansky - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 8%

Norman Moxley II - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 8%

John Benjamin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 7%



Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater 25%

SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 14%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 7%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 6%

MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - Human Race Theatre 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 5%

LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 5%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 5%

110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 4%

CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - LaComedia 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

PHANTOM - LaComedia 1%

RAGTIME - CMT 1%

COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 0%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - The Brookville Community Theatre 30%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 19%

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 15%

THE PIZZA BANDIT - YellowCabTavern 11%

MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 8%

THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Human Race Theatre 7%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lily Walton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 15%

Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 15%

Megan Renney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 7%

Linnzie Hays - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 6%

Skyler McNeely - CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

Charissa Bertels - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Natalie Berry - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 4%

Tanner Brown - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 4%

Abriella Ruby - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 3%

Ava Linder - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Zach King - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

Max Fox - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 3%

Connor Gray - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Kendal Garrett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

M.G. Griffith - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - INNOVAtheatre 2%

Ian Spraul - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Kim Toft - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Michael Cline - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Liz Lindon - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 2%

Gabriel Ison - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Abby Smith - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Kurt Percy - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

Doug Gibbins - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Charity Farrell - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Alex Everett - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 1%



Best Performer In A Play

James Nelson - THE FOREIGNER - Brookville Community Theatre 13%

Sheryl Koontz - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 9%

Junior Cruea - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 8%

Michelle Roush - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 7%

Liz Lindon - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 7%

Adam Jones - THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

Josh Aaron McCabe - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Rachel Smith - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Cecily Dowd - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Stephanie Johnson - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 4%

Lilly Petty - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Maggie Lou Rader - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Randy King - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

Chris Han - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 3%

Rachel Smith - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Kendal Garrett - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Kelly Mengelkoch - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Peggy Allen - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Kerry Simpson - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Rachel Smith - THE FOREIGNER - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Alex Sunderhaus - WHO'S HOLIDAY - The Human Race 1%

Geoff Burkman - MAY 4TH VOICES - X*Act 1%

David Shough - THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 20%

PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre 14%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 8%

INCIDENT - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 8%

GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

THE MOUSETRAP - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

THERE SHOULD BE ROSES - Beavercreek Community Theatre 5%

AIRNESS - The Human Race 4%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 4%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 40%

Scott Kimmins - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College 13%

Chris Harmon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair College 10%

Bob McLain - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 7%

Tamara L Honesty - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Eric Moore - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Wayne Dunn - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

D. Tristan Cupp/Jeff Heater/Lianne Arnold - GROUNDED - The Human Race 3%

Dick Block - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Scott J. Kimmins - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Tristan Cupp/Jeff Heater - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dan Brunk - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College 28%

Joshua Henry - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community 21%

Julian Crocamo - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

Jay Brunner - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 11%

Jay Brunner - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Jay Brunner - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Jay Brunner/Alexander Koker - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 8%

Dan Brunk - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair College 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mitchell Lewis - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 15%

Debbi Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 15%

Nora Scarbro - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 6%

Ben Locke - CHARLIE AND DOGGY - TheatreLab Dayton 5%

Max Fox - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 5%

Michelle Roush - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Cody Peterson - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Tyler Smith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 4%

Forrest Fairley - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 4%

Tanner Henry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Lindsay Hinds - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Laura Robbins - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Evan Smith - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

Colin Drayer - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Robert Rhodes - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 3%

Tanner Henry - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Makenna Calvert - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

Joshua Stucky - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Soraya Peront - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Philip Drennen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

John Dorney - PHANTOM - LaComedia 2%

Alex Everett - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Matthew Clifton - BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Beavercreek Community Theatre 1%

Nicholas Brown - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 1%

Abby Hoggatt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adonis Lemke - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 20%

Tanner Henry - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 10%

Michelle Roush - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 6%

Sara Bortz - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 6%

Racheal Tingley - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 6%

Sheryl Koontz - THE FOREIGNER - The Brookville Community Theater 5%

Mierka Girten - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Jax Heritage - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Debbi Robbins - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Isabella Roberts - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Mark Van Luvender - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Karen Oehler - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

Jason Podplesky - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Andrew Ian Adams - AIRNESS - The Human Race 3%

Rebecca Ashby - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

David Vanderhorst - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

Mikaela Bell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Chris Goetz - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Mark Bell - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville. Ommunity 2%

Justin McCombs - EVERTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 2%

Eric Deiboldt - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 1%

