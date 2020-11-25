Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Brookfield Theater For The Arts Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Connecticut:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

The Warner Theater 16%

Curtain Call 13%

Pantochino Productions Inc. 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Warner Theater 23%

Starr's Studio of Dance 16%

Broadway Method Academy 16%

Best Ensemble

HEATHERS - GetUp Stage Company - 2020 12%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2019 7%

ASSASSINS - Warner Theater - 2015 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Colony Grill 25%

Ridgefield Theater Barn 21%

The Warner 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Downtown Cabaret Theatre 14%

The Warner Theater 13%

Musicals at Richter 8%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Curtain Call 21%

The Warner 21%

Pantochino Productions Inc. 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 13%

Lizzie Varda, Vermilion Novak, & Craig Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 11%

Renee Purdy - BRIGADOON - Musicals at Richter - 2012 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Cassie Carroll - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2020 13%

Anya Caravella - THE WILD PARTY - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 9%

Emily Frangipane - CHORUS LINE - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2016 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bert Bernardi - GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino - 2019 11%

Craig David Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 11%

Katherine Ray - ASSASSINS - Warner Theater - 2015 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Andrew Patino & Justin Weigel - LOST IN THE SPEC - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts Program - 2020 0

Carin Zakes - ROCKET GIRL - New Canaan Town Players - 2019 0

Chelsea Dacey - THE DINNER PARTY - Orange Players - 2019 0

Favorite Social Media

Brookfield Theater For The Arts 13%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre @dtcabaret 13%

Pantochino Productions Inc. 11%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Stephen Schwartz 23%

Harvey Fierstein 21%

Ridgefield Theater Barn 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Stephen Cihanek - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brookfield Theatre - 2019 21%

Mark Hankla - URINETOWN - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2018 11%

Jeff Carr - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 10%

Original Script Of The Decade

Brad Blake - WRECK THE HALLS - Theatreworks New Milford - 2019 15%

Craig David Rosen - STRAIGHT MEN CAN'T DANCE - Brookfield Theatre - 2020 12%

Morgana Kate Watson - ARE YOU MY SISTER? - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2020 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Amanda Piechota - PROOF - EASTBOUND THEATRE/MAC - 2019 6%

Tori Vacca - INTO THE WOODS - Musicals at Richter - 2017 6%

Robert Peterpaul - JOSEPH AND AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2020 5%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ASSASSINS - Warner Theater - 2015 10%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Curtain Call - 2020 8%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2019 13%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warner Theater - 2017 9%

FENCES - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2018 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Von Del Mar - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 10%

Bob Lane & Craig David Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 8%

Andrew Okell - NOISES OFF - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2017 7%

Sound Design of the Decade

Sara Brown - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 17%

Lou Okell - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 11%

Lou Okell - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2019 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Brookfield Theater For The Arts 13%

Curtain Call 12%

The Warner Theater 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Warner Theater 49%

FAIRFIELD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION 23%

Savings Bank of Danbury 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Luke Garrison - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Musicals at Richter - 2013 39%

Zully Ramos - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Curtain Call - 2017 12%

Anya Caravella - THE WILD PARTY - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 5%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Andrew Okell, Brookfield Theatre 19%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre 13%

Cyndi Consoli/Orange Players 10%

