Photos: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse has released first look photos of the New Mexico premiere of the Pulitzer Prize finalist groundbreaking play What the Constitution Means to Me, by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lynn Goodwin, with Kate Udall* (SFP’s Sweat; Netflix’s Daredevil) taking on the role of Heidi.

Playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Joining Kate Udall will be Jonah Scott Mendelsohn as the Legionnaire; with Ariana Roybal and Shaunti Sitonik alternating as the debater.

Featuring scenic design and lighting design by Jared Roberts, costume design by Zoe Burke, sound design by Saibi Khalsa, props design by Emily Rankin. The stage manager is Allison Goetzman.

What the Constitution Means to Me began performances May 9 and continues through June 2, 2024 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 pm. Tickets range from $15 - $60 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing May 9 and 10); $5 Rush tickets after opening night) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

Photo Credit: C Stanley Photography



Kate Udall and Jonah Scott Mendelsohn

Shaunti

Ariana Roybal and Kate Udall

Jonah Scott Mendelsohn

Kate Udall

Kate Udall

Ariana Roybal and Kate Udall

Ariana Roybal

Kate Udall and Jonah Scott Mendelsohn

Kate Udall and Jonah Scott Mendelsohn

Kate Udall and Jonah Scott Mendelsohn

Ariana Roybal and Kate Udall

Kate Udall and Jonah Scott Mendelsohn

Shaunti and Kate Udall

Kate Udall

Shaunti and Kate Udall

Shaunti and Kate Udall

Shaunti

Shaunti and Kate Udall

