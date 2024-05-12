Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doing The Hee-Hee Show with Sarah Sigman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is full of all the latest Bway news, brought to you by my friends at BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by performer Sarah Sigman to talk about her work in the theater, including her current position as a Swing in MJ The Musical on Broadway! Sarah shares about the highs and lows of being a Broadway Swing, and her experience of being a dance captain for On Your Feet! at The MUNY. We chat about her upbringing as the child of performers, and her experience as a black performer in a heavily white industry. Sarah is such a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Sarah Sigman is a NYC based dancer and musical theater performer. Credits include MJ The Musical, Beautiful, Chicago The Musical, On Your Feet!