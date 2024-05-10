GALILEO & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's Summer 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in San Francisco / Bay Area for May 2024.

Galileo

Berkeley Repertory Theatre - May 05, 2024 through June 16, 2024

Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza stars in a dazzling world-premiere musical helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Swept Away), written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong (Dopesick, Empire, The Butler). When maverick scientist Galileo Galilei makes celestial observations that challenge humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe, he’s summoned to Rome to defend his discoveries before the most powerful religious institution in the world, which is facing a rebellion of its own. With an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner (Broadway’s First Date) and Zoe Sarnak (Jonathan Larson Award winner), Galileo is an explosive collision of science and faith, truth and power. Galileo will likely join the constellation of world premieres that traveled from Berkeley Rep to Broadway — be the first to see it here!

For tickets: click here.

Evita

San Francisco Playhouse - June 27, 2024 through September 07, 2024

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts - June 25, 2024 through June 30, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

For tickets: click here.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Aurora Theatre Company - June 21, 2024 through July 21, 2024

An intern at a top magazine is given the assignment of a lifetime – fact-checking a masterpiece by a legendary essayist. What the no-nonsense editor means as a simple task becomes a hilarious misadventure when it becomes clear that most of the facts in the essay are embellished, adjusted, or just made up. The essay is brilliant, but has the essayist undermined his own work or revealed a deeper truth by playing fast and loose to make his point? Facts battle with truth when the intern bucks his instructions and confronts the essayist in this Broadway hit. “Spry humor, rippling tension and provocative reflections… ingenious!” -Hollywood Reporter

For tickets: click here.

Summertime! - Broadway in Sonoma

Transcendence Theatre Company - June 20, 2024 through June 23, 2024

A musically theatrical event celebrating our beloved Sonoma community through song and dance. With a mosaic of musical styles ranging from Broadway’s Oklahoma!, Pippin, and Beauty and the Beast, to Top 40 and Country artists like Rascal Flatts, Sara Bareilles, Michael Bublé, and the Beatles, it’s a perfect way to welcome summer.

For tickets: click here.

The Marsh San Francisco presents “The Waiting Period”

The Marsh San Francisco - June 09, 2024 through June 09, 2024

Continuing the effort of suicide prevention and hitting the milestone of 10 years of without-charge performances to the public, The Marsh has added free performances of “The Waiting Period.” Offering no-cost public performances to remove all barriers for those who may be struggling with depression themselves, this deeply moving and surprisingly funny show, written and performed by award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland and developed with and directed by David Ford, outlines Copeland’s own struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts.

For tickets: click here.

Bright Star

42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre - June 06, 2024 through June 23, 2024

Prepare to be swept off your feet! Bright Star is a tale of love, loss, and redemption that shines as brilliantly as its name suggests. Set against the lush backdrop of the American South, this story unfolds like a beautiful tapestry woven with threads of deep emotion and vibrant characters. Click here to embark on this uplifting journey with Alice Murphy, as she uncovers the transformative power of understanding one's past.

For tickets: click here.

Company

Orpheum Theatre San Francisco - June 05, 2024 through June 29, 2024

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

For tickets: click here.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Ray of Light Theatre - June 01, 2024 through June 23, 2024

The West End hit makes it's Bay Area Premiere during Pride Month! Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie, a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life in drag. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This ‘Funny, outrageous, touching’ (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!

For tickets: click here.

Chicago

Plethos Productions - May 30, 2024 through June 02, 2024

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorus girl Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap…until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream”: fame, fortune, and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.

For tickets: click here.

Cabaret

Lesher Center for the Arts - Margaret Lesher Theatre - May 28, 2024 through June 23, 2024

Willkommen to the Kit Kat Klub. In this provocative, multiple Tony Award-winning musical, the euphoria of free expression, new relationships, and the seedy nightclub scene slowly fades away against the rise of Hitler and the Nazi Party. An ominous and violent situation emerges; some remain oblivious or apathetic, while others sound the alarm or flee. With grit, dance, and a highly celebrated musical score, Cabaret ultimately proclaims, “it can happen here.”

For tickets: click here.

Clyde's

City Lights Theater Company - May 16, 2024 through June 09, 2024

Past the long line of truckers waiting outside, Clyde’s Sandwich Shop is more than just a greasy spoon. It serves up a chance at redemption for its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff. Owner Clyde may be a devil of a boss, but the workers discover purpose in their lives as they find themselves banding together – and sharing a quest to create the perfect sandwich. “Fast-paced and uproariously funny, Clyde’s is a spicy feast for the senses.” –Chicago Sun-Times

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

