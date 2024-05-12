Video: A SIGN OF THE TIMES Cast Makes Music at Broadway Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned with cast members from hit A Sign of the Times, now running off Broadway at New World Stages.

Performers included: Justin Matthew Sargent ("Somebody to Love"), Miki Abraham ("If I Didn't Believe in You"), Maggie McDowell ("Armor"), Cassie Austin ("The Simple Joys of Maidenhood"), Alyssa Carol ("Yoü and I"), Jeremiah Ginn ("If He Knew Me"), Lena Matthews ("I Don't Know How to Love Him"), Justin Showell ("What Baking Can Do"), Kuppi Alec Jessop ("I Have Dreamed"), Edward Staudenmayer ("The Impossible Dream"), J Savage ("Old Maid") and Victoria Casillo ("The Applicant"), with special guest Marissa Brotz ("Sing Happy").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.