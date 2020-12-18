Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Calgary!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Jessica Eckssadt 44%

Nicole Duma-Lorincz 36%

Caitlin Gallichan-Lowe 21%



Best Ensemble

BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 17%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre - 2020 14%

SPRING AWAKENING - StoryBook Theatre - 2020 14%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

A@W 43%

Charcut 38%

Divino 19%



Best Theatre Staff

Theatre Calgary 38%

Vertigo Theatre 33%

Alberta Theatre Projects 11%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Storybook Theatre 53%

Quest Theatre 22%

Broadway Dreams 17%



Costume Design of the Decade

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 26%

Magz Ross - EVITA - Front Row Centre Players - 2019 22%

Hanne Loosen - THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE - Alberta Theatre Projects - 2019 21%



Dancer Of The Decade

Alexa Elser - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 52%

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 33%

Meghann Michalski - DEEP END - Project In-Tandem - 2020 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 33%

JP Thibodeau - NAUGHTY BUT NICE - Forte Musical Theatre - 2019 23%

Lonny Price - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 14%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Conrad Belau - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 32%

Caleb Gordon - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre - 2019 26%

Shari Wattling - LAST CHRISTMAS - Lunchbox Theatre - 2019 16%



Favorite Social Media

Storybook Theatre 41%

Chromatic Theatre 19%

DIY Theatre 16%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Lauren Acheson - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 43%

David Fraser - THE VIRGIN TRIAL - Alberta Theatre Projects - 2018 14%

Narda McCarroll - TO THE LIGHT - Alberta Theatre Projects - 2018 14%



Original Script Of The Decade

Kent Staines - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 33%

Madeline Taylor-Gregg - ZOO - Reckless Daughter Creative - 2019 24%

Mike Czuba - LIKE TOM CRUISE LOVES RUNNING - Dancing Monkey Laboratories - 2020 12%



Performer Of The Decade

Caitlynne Medrek - BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre Calgary - 2019 21%

Spencer Streichert - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre 16%

Selena Fisher - EVITA - Front Row Centre Players - 2019 15%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 22%

SPRING AWAKENING - Storybook Theatre - 2020 18%

BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre Calgary - 2019 18%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 27%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre - 2019 19%

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Theatre calgary - 2020 8%



Set Design Of The Decade

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 29%

James Noone - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 28%

Lauren Acheson - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 11%



Sound Design of the Decade

Alixandra Cowman - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 30%

Joshua D. Reid - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 21%

Andrew Blizzard - SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE AMERICAN PROBLEM - Vertigo Theatre - 2018 13%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Storybook Theatre 22%

Theatre Calgary 17%

Vertigo theatre 11%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 29%

Layne Labbe - BRING IT ON - Storybook Theatre - 2019 28%

Selena Fisher - EVITA - Front Row Centre Players - 2019 26%

