Taylor Swift Files Copyright Application for 'Female Rage The Musical'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global icon Taylor Swift resumed her globe-trotting, record-breaking Eras Tour in Paris last weekend.

As part of the newly revamped show, Swift debuted a new section of the show dedicated to her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department which she has dubbed, "Female Rage The Musical."

During the highly theatrical set, Swift tears through half a dozen cuts from the album including the anger-fueled anthems, "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived".

Now, in a new twist, it has been revealed that Swift has applied to copyright the phrase, though there is no indication if Swift has any definitive plans for its use.

The application, obtained by TMZ, revealed that Taylor's team applied for ownership of its use on, "musical recordings, video recordings, and potential merchandise."

Will Taylor Swift's Female Rage The Musical make its way to Broadway one day? Only time will tell.

About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 12 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 29 Billboard Music Awards; 23 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. The concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version" the theatrical release became the highest grossing concert film of all time.