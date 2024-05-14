Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Video: Watch Preview of New WICKED Trailer With Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo
STEREOPHONIC, SUFFS & More Win Outer Critics Circle Awards
George Clooney to Make Broadway Debut in GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK
First Standings Announced For the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards; THE GREATS GATSBY Leads Best Musical
by BWW Awards
The first standings have been announced for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards, honoring and celebrating the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Tom Holland & Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in ROMEO & JULIET
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tom Holland is Romeo and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers is Juliet in Jamie Lloyd’s new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters. Get a first look at photos! . (more...)
Cast Recording Will Be Released For I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Starring Santino Fontana
by Stephi Wild
A cast recording will be released this fall for the Classic Stage Company’s acclaimed 2023 revisal of I Can Get It For You Wholesale, starring Tony Award® winner Santino Fontana, alongside Rebecca Naomi Jones and Tony nominees Judy Kuhn and Julia Lester, among others.. (more...)
Pre-Broadway Run of Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Extends; Plus Complete Casting!
by Stephi Wild
The Queen of Versailles, led by Kristin Chenoweth, has announced that the pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre has extended. Plus, learn more about the additonal casting here!. (more...)
Video: Watch the Cast of THE OUTSIDERS Perform 'Grease Got a Hold' on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
As part of Today's annual 'Best of Broadway Week,' producer Angelina Jolie and the cast of The Outsiders stopped by the show on Monday morning to discuss the newly Tony-nominated musical and perform the song Grease Got a Hold from the show. Watch the interview and performance here!. (more...)
Video: Jason Schmidt, Brent Comer, & Brody Grant Perform 'Throwing in the Towel' from THE OUTSIDERS
by Josh Sharpe
As part of TODAY's annual 'Best of Broadway Week,' Jason Schmidt, Brent Comer, and Tony nominee Brody Grant stopped by the show on Monday morning to perform the number Throwing in the Towel from the show. Watch the performance here! . (more...)
