Photos: Tony Award-Winner George C. Wolfe Honored On National Mall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Recently, The Trust for the National Mall honored 5-time Tony Award-winning playwright and director George C. Wolfe with the History, Heroes & Hope Award for his dedication to storytelling. See photos from the ceremony below!

The Trust for the National Mall is the official partner of the National Park Service on the National Mall. The group held its signature spring gala, BALL for THE MALL, on May 8th before a sell-out crowd of 600 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This annual event in Washington celebrates the iconic National Mall and supports a mission to preserve and elevate the National Mall for the next generation.

During the event, the group also presented the 2024 History, Heroes & Hope Awards honoring 19-time Grammy-winning musician and DC native Dave Grohl (who played a surprise concert) and to the Mellon Foundation, accepted by President Elizabeth Alexander, for its vision of the Beyond Granite art exhibition.

Photo Credit: AE Landes Photography.