Tony-Nominated HOME Playwright Samm-Art Williams Dies At Age 78

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Samm-Art Williams, a multi award winning playwright, actor, director, and producer whose Tony-nominated play Home is currently in rehearsals for its return to Broadway.

According to a statement released by Williams' family, he passed away peacefully today at the age of 78.

About Samm-Art Williams

As a playwright, Williams has written Home, Welcome To Black River, Friends, and other plays produced in New York, Los Angeles, and other cities. Home received a Tony nomination as Best Broadway Play, the Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk nomination, the NAACP Image Award, and the North Carolina Governor's Award.

For the screen, Samm-Art Williams has written “Solomon Northup's Odyssey” (PBS), “John Henry” (Showtime), “Badges” (CBS), and episodes for “Cagney and Lacey,” “The New Mike Hammer,” “Miami Vice,” and other programs. He has been nominated for two Emmy Awards. As an actor, he performed in “Blood Simple,” “Huckleberry Finn,” and other feature films. His television acting credits include “Women of Brewster Place,” “Race to the Pole,” “Search for Tomorrow,” and other productions.

In addition to his writing and acting credits, he served as Executive Producer of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin,” “Good News,” and other television productions. He has received the Guggenheim Fellowship, The National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Playwriting, and other awards for his writing.

About Home

Home will begin preview performances on Friday, May 17, 2024, and open officially on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in a new production from Roundabout Theatre Company, under the direction of Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

Home will play a limited engagement through Sunday, July 21, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway.

In the Tony Award-nominated play, Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Originally staged by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, and featured in the first year of Roundabout’s Refocus Project, Samm-Art Williams’ Home is a muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong.

Home will feature Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

The creative team for Home includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting), andJustin Ellington (Sound).