Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. on His Tony Nomination- 'This One's Personal'

Did you know that the six-time Tony-nominated revival of Ossie Davis' Purlie Victorious was years in the making. Eight years to be more specific...

"We've been chasing [this show] down, albeit one foot in front of the other, for all of those years," Leslie Odom Jr. told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think that theatre has the potential to make someone feel less alone. That's what Ossie did personally for me with Purlie Victorious."

Watch as Leslie chats more about his co-star Kara Young, why this show means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.