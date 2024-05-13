Video: Lorna Courtney Takes Final Bow in & JULIET on Broadway

Watch as Betsy Wolfe gives a farewell speech.

By: May. 13, 2024
& Juliet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Lorna Courtney Takes Final Bow in & JULIET on Broadway
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet's original Juliet on Broadway, took her final bow last night! 

watch as her co-star Betsy Wolfe gives Courtney a farewell speech at the show's curtain call. 

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.
 



Vote Sponsor


Videos