Travel Channel's New Series GHOST LOOP to Premiere This January

When paranormal entities terrorize the living through endless and repetitive supernatural cycles, manifesting again and again in the same location, it is known as a "ghost loop." Now, a team of highly specialized paranormal experts, who focus on this distinct type of haunting, are stepping in to help both the living and the dead. In Travel Channel's new eight-episode series, "Ghost Loop," premiering on Saturday, January 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the team will attempt to break cycles of trapped paranormal activity and restore peace by drawing out each spirit through re-created trigger environments.

In each hour-long episode, the "Ghost Loop" team of experts - paranormal investigator and medium Sean Austin, empath Kris Star, researcher and tech advisor Chris Califf, design specialist Eric Vitale and tech support Matt Lytle - first examine and research their client's property and history and perform a preliminary paranormal investigation. Taking their facts and findings, they formulate a plan they believe will help stop the haunting. Whether it's building a 1900s-era train compartment, replicating a tavern from the 1850s, or constructing a 19th century baby's nursery, the team uses each emotionally charged setting to draw out the entities during intense follow-up investigations. Hoping to engage the spirit, the group aims to release the energy and break the loop once and for all - bringing peace to everyone involved.

During the series premiere, the team head to Houston, where homeowner Becky is terrified by sounds of someone breaking into her home night after night - only to encounter an aggressive male entity that routinely attacks her. On their preliminary investigation, the group frighteningly gets "picked off" one by one: Kris gets sick, Matt is overwhelmed by a burning sensation on his body and Califf and Sean get into a conflict fueled by the angry spirit. Through their research, they discover that in 1921, a murder occurred in the home involving a young woman and her abusive boyfriend, whom she shot in self-defense. In order to stop the dangerous activity in Becky's home, the team builds an environment that mimics the fateful night - and use Kris to elicit the spirit.

Upcoming episodes:

"Cradle to the Grave" - Premieres Saturday, January 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The team arrives in Palatka, Florida, where homeowner Theresa is being terrorized by an entity that crawls across the ceiling from one of her son's bedrooms to another. Theresa's land has a violent and tragic past that leads the team to investigate three locations: Theresa's home, an alleged stillborn burial ground and a bridge where lynchings were once committed.

"Frozen in Fear" - Premieres Saturday, January 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

In Lubbock, Texas, the team tries to help rid their client, Michelle and her young children of the ghost loop terrorizing them, but they are targeted by a malevolent spirit known as the Tall Man. Through their investigation and research of local folklore, they discover the Tall Man was once a train robber who killed his victims by throwing them off a Lubbock train trestle. By engaging the spirit in a 1900s-era train car trigger environment, the team attempts to cast him out.

"Ghost Loop" is produced by Essential Media Group for Travel Channel. For Essential Media Group, the executive producers are Jesse Fawcett, Greg Quail and Mary Pelloni. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Daniel A. Schwartz, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.

ABOUT THE "GHOST LOOP" TEAM

Sean Austin began investigating 11 years ago when he gathered his first paranormal evidence in a graveyard: an EVP recording of a young girl's voice. He later apprenticed with noted demonologist Ralph Sarchi, under whom Sean learned the crafts of paranormal investigation, mediumship and demonology. A practicing Catholic, Sean feels that paranormal investigation is his calling, not only to bring ease to the living but also peace to those spirits trapped on this plane. Sean hails from Westchester, New York, and is the author of the book "Shadow Chasers."

Kris Star has been involved in the paranormal since she was 5 years old, when she encountered her grandfather's spirit after he passed. This occurrence unlocked her gift of "sight," which became apparent when she found she could sense haunted spaces and the entities trapped within them. Her sensitive aunt and paranormal investigator uncle mentored her in becoming an empath and clairsentient. Kris' goals are to help the living understand the spirit world and to bring peace to spirits locked in ghost loops. She is a native of Clifton, New Jersey.

Chris Califf began investigating when he was just a teenager, in an attempt to contact his father who had passed away. Fifteen years later, he believes that technology and research are the best way to prove or disprove paranormal activity. His love of history also aids him in his exhaustive searches for the root causes of the ghost loops. Hailing from Salem, Oregon, he loves to help people and is fiercely protective of his team.

Eric Vitale has been investigating the paranormal for six years and is heavily influenced by the work of paranormal pioneers Ed and Lorraine Warren. He finds he is often drawn to dark, dangerous cases that involve evil and sometimes demonic entities. He feels the team's use of trigger environments are a surefire way of communicating and eventually crossing over trapped spirits. He's from Rochelle Park, New Jersey, and feels his Catholic faith guides him in his mission to help families in need.

Matt Lytle had his first paranormal experience when he was 15 years old, after witnessing his recently passed grandmother comforting his sleeping grandfather. He's investigated the paranormal ever since and two years ago discovered he had the gift of clairsentience - the ability to sense spirits and auras. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, he is the youngest of the group and feels blessed to be part of such an experienced team.





