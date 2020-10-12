Robert Galinsky Signs Developmental Deal with Levity Live

The deal will kick-off with a hybrid scripted reality TV show based on Galinsky’s The New York Reality TV School.

New York playwright, actor and producer Robert Galinsky has signed an exclusive development deal with Levity Live, that will kick-off with a hybrid scripted reality TV show based on Galinsky's The New York Reality TV School, where he will be starring and executive producer of the show.

The New York Reality TV School is an acting and coaching school that helps people be themselves, to the max, only more so. Graduates of the school have been cast on shows such as "Project Runway," "Survivor," "Deal or No Deal," and "Groomer Has It" among others. The school was developed out of Galinsky's lifelong coaching work serving clients from c-suite execs to ex-cons from Grey Advertising and Chase Bank, to incarcerated youth at Rikers Island Jail and L.A. County Jail. Tony Award winning producer Terry Schnuck has been serving as lead producer of the school since its inception.

As a writer/performer Galinsky had an extended run Off Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theater and in Hollywood at the Hudson Guild Theater for his one-person show The Bench, A Homeless Love Story (presented by Chris Noth, Barry "Shabaka" Henley, Produced by Terry Schnuck and directed by Jay O. Sanders).

Galinsky recently launched 9pm With Galinsky, a live online talk show, featuring recent guests such as: Lin Shaye star of Penny Dreadful, Grand Master Jay founder of the Not F*cking Around Coalition, Judith Regan Publisher and Producer, and Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini former world champion boxer among dozens more.

Upcoming, in October, Galinsky will co-star with Barry "Shabaka" Henley and Monique Coleman in a live virtual table read of his one-person show The Bench, A Homeless Love Story, produced by Actor Trade and his Off Broadway/Hollywood producing team of Chris Noth, Barry "Shabaka" Henley, and Terry Schnuck. The reading will be directed by Jay O. Sanders and is a benefit for Trinity Homeless Services.

In addition to coaching wanna be reality stars at the New York Reality TV School, Galinsky coached and prepared Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson for his role along side Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino in the film Righteous Kill and he has written and coached over fifty TEDx Talks where he has worked side by side with Nile Rodgers, Chelsea Clinton, Winnie Harlow, and Dr. Alice Wilder (Co-creator of Blues Clues.)

Galinsky continues to represent himself.

Levity Live is a vertically integrated talent management, television production, branded entertainment, live exhibition, corporate training, and digital marketing firm based in Los Angeles, California. The company was established in its current form in 2009 with the merger of Levity Productions, Levity Management, Triage Entertainment, E-Comic Branding, and branded entertainment production company Medium. Levity Live owns one of the nation's largest groups of comedy clubs and live event venues and is the owner of The Improv COMEDY CLUB chain. In April 2018, AMC Networks, Inc. purchased a significant equity position in Levity Live.

Levity Live has produced over 100 prime-time specials with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Margaret Cho, Cedric the Entertainer, Jeff Dunham, Jamie Foxx, Gabriel Iglesias, Jamie Kennedy, Bert Kreischer, Loni Love, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jenny McCarthy, Tracy Morgan, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Daniel Tosh and more, for multiple broadcast and cable networks. Collectively, Levity Productions titles have sold over 10M DVDs, been rebroadcast in over 30 countries and digitally distributed on more than 17 VOD/streaming platforms including iTunes, Netflix, Google Play, Amazon and Hulu.

Levity Live produces television programs, including original series and specials for network television, cable television, and first run syndication. Levity Live's credits include programs for Food Network (Iron Chef America, The Next Iron Chef, Food Network Star), Comedy Central (The Ben Show, Gabe Iglesias' Stand-Up Revolution, The Half Hour, The Jeff Dunham Show), Syfy (Dream Machines, Scariest Places on Earth), COUNTRY MUSIC Television (Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, Cowboy U), CBS (Home for the Holidays and Survivor Finale), Cooking Channel (Hungry Girl), History (Full Throttle, April 1865, Surviving The Holidays With Lewis Black), NBC (The Mentalist), Style Network (What I Hate About Me), and the Syndicated programs Beyond Chance and Sightings.

Levity Live owns, operates and licensees a national network of 30 premium entertainment venues and restaurants under multiple consumer brands, including the legendary Improv, which was acquired in early 2018, Copper Blues, and Levity Live. The company is the nation's largest purchaser of live comedy, employing more than 300 comedians weekly.

Levity Live represents comedians, actors, live performers, writers, directors and lifestyle personalities.

