Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Opera Awards; The Met Opera Leads Opera Company Of The Year

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Opera Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Opera:

Best Chamber Ensemble

BREAKING THE WAVES - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016 27%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Lincoln Center Theater - 2020 18%

PROVING UP - Opera Omaha/Washington National Opera/Miller Theatre - 2018 13%

Best Conductor

DANIELA CANDILLARI - 2020 17%

STEVEN OSGOOD - 2020 15%

VALERY RYVKIN - EUGENE ONEGIN - 2020 7%

Best New Work

MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, ADAPTED BY DAVID SERERO - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 12%

BREAKING THE WAVES / MISSY MAZZOLI - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016 10%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Lincoln Center Theater - 2020 8%

Best Opera Education Program

BETH MORRISON PROJECTS - NEXT GENERATION PROGRAM - 2020 12%

ALT COMPOSER LIBRETTIST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM - 2020 9%

AMERICAN OPERA PROJECTS - 2020 9%

Best Opera Performance (Streaming)

The Magic Flute - Spooky Goose Opera - 2020 14%

BREAKING THE WAVES - MAZZOLI/VAVREK - Opera Philadelphia - 2020 13%

THE WILD BEAST OF THE BUNGALOW - Oberlin Conservatory - 2020 8%

Best Opera Singer

Ryan Colbert (The Magic Flute, Spooky Goose Opera 2020) - Spooky goose opera - 2020 17%

DAVID SERERO - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 14%

AMELIA WATKINS - Rough State Sound - 2020 12%

Best Vocal Recictal (Streaming)

DIANA VREELAND - Mikael Karlsson / Rough State Sound - 2020 12%

LAUREN WORSHAM - Beth Morrison Projects Speakeasy - 2020 10%

LAWRENCE BROWNLEE - Opera Philadelphia - 2020 9%

Opera Company Of The Year

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - 2020 16%

OPERA PHILADELPHIA - 2020 14%

PACIFIC OPERA PROJECT - 2020 7%

