Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; SpeakEasy Stage Company Leads Best Theatre Staff

Here are the current standings for Boston:

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 43%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 14%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 12%

Best Ensemble of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 36%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 22%

THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 11%

Best Theatre Staff

SpeakEasy Stage Company 20%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 18%

North Shore Music Theatre 17%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Cape Rep Theatre 48%

Eventide Theatre Company 21%

Academy Playhouse 19%

Costume Design of the Decade (Equity)

Marian Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 39%

Seth Bodie - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 31%

Marian Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Rachel Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 40%

Rachel Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 33%

Rachel Bertone - GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 19%

Director of a Play of the Decade (non-Equity)

Myriam Cyr - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions - 2019 79%

Paul Gymziak - NOISES OFF - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 13%

Paul Gymziak - CLUE: ON Stage - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 8%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Punctuate4 Productions 30%

Speakeasy Stage Company 14%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 11%

Most Improved Theatre Company (Non-Equity)

Arlington Friends of the Drama 41%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 29%

Academy Playhouse 14%

Performer of the Decade (Equity)

James Earl Jones - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - American Repertory Theater - 2017 68%

Mark Rylance - NICE FISH - American Repertory Theater - 2016 28%

Zachary Eisenstat & Manelich Minniefee - THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 4%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Carol Goans - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 43%

Sarah Thorn - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 18%

Maurice Emmanuel Parent - EDWARD II - Actor's Shakespeare Project - 2017 10%

Production of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 45%

GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 24%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 22%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 34%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 30%

COMPANY - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2013 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 57%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2014 13%

STUPID F--KING BIRD - Earthstone Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Cape Cod Theatre Company/HJT 54%

Cotuit Center for The Arts 24%

Academy Playhouse 19%

