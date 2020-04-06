Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome
WATCH: Kyle Dean Massey on Tonight's #54BelowAtHome Show at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Kyle Dean Massey's show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Wicked, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series Nashville, looks back, not at the things that were, but at the things that weren't. Come listen to Kyle share songs he heard nightly but never sang himself, the ones he played on guitar or belted in the shower, the ones that made him dance or mended his broken heart ... all songs he was not able to share the way he wanted until now.
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD...
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'...
8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,...
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Released Today
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original...
Disney Theatricals Releases Downloadable Children's Activities For THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More
Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M...
Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus But Has 'Fully Recovered'
Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had coronavirus, but has 'fully recovered.'...
