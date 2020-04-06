WATCH: Kyle Dean Massey on Tonight's #54BelowAtHome Show at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Kyle Dean Massey's show!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Wicked, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series Nashville, looks back, not at the things that were, but at the things that weren't. Come listen to Kyle share songs he heard nightly but never sang himself, the ones he played on guitar or belted in the shower, the ones that made him dance or mended his broken heart ... all songs he was not able to share the way he wanted until now.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You