VIDEO: Tune in for Dance/Vocal Tips and Online Education Options from IAMT's Nicholas Cunningham & Andrew Drost- Wednesday at 12pm!

Looking for a way to continue your theatre training throughout your quarantine? We can help!

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

We're also giving you a chance to hear straight from the IAMT professionals! Tune in Wednesday, April 1 (12pm EST), as Head of Voice Andrew Drost and Head of Dance Nicholas Cunningham host a live chat from BroadwayWorld's Facebook page. Be sure to tune in to watch live and send him your questions about the program, how you can participate, or even general dance and vocal tips!

CLICK HERE to find out more about classes!

Australian born, Nicholas Cunningham trained at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. After completing an Advanced Diploma of Performing Arts, he was awarded the Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarship for Dance 2005/2006. He then moved to Paris in late 2005, to dance at the Bal du Moulin Rouge. In 2006 Nicholas made his debut on West End in Broadway's Tony Awardwinning show Movin' Out, directed and choreographed by Twyla Tharp. Nicholas then joined Matthew Bourne's company New Adventures in late 2006, starting an international tour with Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, performing in seven different countries worldwide. Commercial work includes, McCains airing on ITV and Channel 4, Orangina, the gala launching Toyota's 2009 range of cars and the opening of Terminal 5. He has assisted in five screen productions, including the feature film The Boat That Rocked, directed by Richard Curtis and a video for the launch of the YSL summer range, in which he also appeared. He was the Associate Choreographer on the Pet Shop Boys "Pandemonium" world tour 2009/2010. That same year he performed in the Olivier Award winning Revival of La Cage aux Folles on West End as Hanna from Hamburg. While performing in La Cage Nicholas was fortunate to be in the cast of the feature film/ musical Nine, directed by Rob Marshall. Nicholas made his Broadway Debut in the Tony Award winning Broadway Revival of La Cage aux Folles in 2010. He was the Associate Choreographer and Dance Captian. He also was seen on as a featured dancer and actor. He has featured in magazines around the world, Bleep, Out, Dance Australia, Dance Spirit, Next, Gaytimes, DNA and Time Out Magazine. In 2012 Nicholas performed with Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, whilst there he performed in the 24th Anniversary and the 10,000th performance as the Slave Master/Soloist Dancer. He toured in extensively throughout Europe with Romeo and Juliet, playing the principal role of Paris. In 2014 he made his return to Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake for another international tour, including Asia and Italy. Most recently he finished performing as a Solo Dancer at the San Francisco Opera, with the company of The Trojans. You can currently see Nicholas eight shows a week at the Majestic Theater in Phantom of the Opera.

Andrew Drost has had the unique distinction of having four very different careers within the arts. He began his artistic career as a professional ballet dancer working with many of the top ballet companies in the United States such as the Boston Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Chautauqua Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet and the Metropolitan Opera Ballet. It was during his time dancing at the Metropolitan Opera that he discovered a love of singing and after a career ending injury, he decided to train to become an opera singer. Not only did he do it but as an International operatic tenor, Mr. Drost has performed in more than 30 productions worldwide. His "home company" was the New York City Opera where he sang as a principal tenor for 9 seasons. He also sang with the Sarasota Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, The Atlanta Opera, Opera SouthWest, in the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Italy, at the Palau Reina Sofia in Valencia, Spain with Loren Maazel, as well as in South America. As a member of the NYCO sponsored VOX project for 8 seasons Drost originated more than 14 new works. Drost has sung in dozens of concerts throughout NYC and the country, including the Orchestra of St. Lukes "Bernstein on Broadway" concert, the "Stars of the New York City Opera", as a principal in the Caramoor International Opera Festival, and for the World Premiere of "The Count of Monte Cristo" with the Chorus of Westerly, Always a song & dance man at heart, Mr. Drost always loved musicals. He had the privilege of doing the Hal Prince production of "Sweeney Todd" with Elaine Paige, "The Most Happy Fella" with Paul Sorvino and Lisa Vroman, "Hells Kitchen" the musical off-Broadway (they can't all be winners LOL) and finally "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway for 2,238 performances. Always interested in the technique behind dancing and singing, Drost decided to combine the two ideas and created his brainchild VoiceBarre®. Drost has been teaching this technique for the past decade with tremendous success! He has professional clients on Broadway, Broadway tours and in the recording industry but his favorite thing to do is work with his students at The Institute for American Musical Theatre which he founded with fellow Broadway veteran, and Tony award nominated producer, Michael Minarik. In a very short amount of time IAMT has risen in the ranks of schools that are synonymous with excellence and producing results. We proudly have students booking Broadway shows, National Tours, off-Broadway shows and dozens of regional engagements.

Anything is possible if you #DOTHEWORK. Come and LEARN from the outstanding IAMT faculty and let us help YOU on your journey towards a career in theatre!





