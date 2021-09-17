VIDEO: SIX Performs 'Ex-Wives' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Broadway week continued last night on The Tonight Show!

The Broadway cast of Six performed 'Ex-Wives', the opening number from the highly-anticipated musical that begins previews tonight.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm on NBC. Broadway Week will conclude tonight with a special performance from the cast of Wicked.

The Broadway cast of Six features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, and new cast member Keirsten Hodgens.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." The show will officially open on October 3.