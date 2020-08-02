VIDEO: Regional Theatre Spotlight Shines on Theatre Raleigh on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

It's all about Theatre Raleigh today on Stars in the House!

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with a Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Theatre Raleigh. Hosted by Lauren Kennedy Brady with guests Kate McMillan, Yolanda Rabun and Gerard Williams.

"I am beyond grateful to my pal Seth Rudetsky for giving me the opportunity to introduce to a larger national audience the wonderful work we are creating at Theatre Raleigh. Stars in the House is a fundraising platform - and we look forward to putting the 'fun' in fundraising! We will be digging up incredible performances from our video archives from Broadway stars who have graced our boards!" says Lauren Kennedy Brady." Adding, "And I can't wait to share some exciting talent from our region - Kate McMillan, Gerard Williams and Yolanda Rabun who will be singing LIVE on the broadcast."

Click here to learn more about Theatre Raleigh.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

