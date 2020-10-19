VIDEO: LaChanze Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

LaChanze is an award-winning actress who brings an exhilarating and electrifying presence to any stage she touches. Blessed with a powerful mezzo-soprano singing voice and a commanding presence, she consistently receives high praises from fans, peers and the industry at-large. Armed with the gift for dramatic storytelling, a sultry vocal dexterity and for bringing complex female heroines to life, audiences sit up and take notice of the actress whether in a hot Broadway production, television show, film or on concert stages.

Most recently, she starred in playwright Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. Prior, she originated the role of August in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's A Secret Life of Bees for which she landed an AUDELCO Award for Leading Actress in a Musical. She gave a spellbinding performance in the high voltage Broadway's Summer The Donna Summer Musical. In creating the nostalgia of Donna Summer, she landed nominations for the 2018 Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance Award.

LaChanze stepped onto stage 28 Broadway seasons ago, giving the original production of Once On This Island its beating and unforgettable heart, creating the role of lovelorn peasant girl Ti Moune. She won her first Tony Award for giving a voice to Celie, the unlikely heroine of Alice Walker's The Color Purple, the musical's original staging. Shortly after, she nabbed an Emmy Award for her riveting performance in the award-winning PBS special Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise.