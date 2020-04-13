VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Luba Mason, Marc Kudisch and Jeanette Bayardelle Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tomorrow at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here tomorrow, April 14 (12pm), as he chats with stars of Girl from the North Country- Luba Mason, Marc Kudisch and Jeanette Bayardelle!

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

The production also stars Todd Almond, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You