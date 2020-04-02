VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Star Leslie Kritzer Stops By for for Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Friday at 12pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in tomorrow, April 3 (12pm), as he chats with Beetlejuice star Leslie Kritzer!

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is a proud Jew-rican born in NYC. Broadway credits include: Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde ( Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom ( Lucille Lortel Award, Drama League and Astaire award nominations), Gigantic ( Lucille Lortel Nomination), Rooms: A Rock Romance, (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Memory Show, Nobody Loves You, The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination) and others. TV: "Difficult People," "Kevin Can Wait," "Younger," "VINYL," "Law and Order SVU". Solo shows: Burn It To The Ground and Beautiful Disaster.





