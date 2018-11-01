Upcoming CD Releases for November 2018

Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime

Released on Ghostlight Records on 11/2/18



In Sondheim Sublime Melissa Errico shows us a side of Stephen Sondheim's music that no singer has explored so completely before. It's not the satiric or slyly disillusioned Sondheim – it's the soulful Sondheim, the heartfelt, hungering Sondheim, author of songs of aching love and slowly dawning wisdom, the exalted, and reflective Sondheim: Sondheim Sublime. Accompanied by pianist Tedd Firth, Erric...

Head Over Heels Original Broadway Cast Recording

Released on Sony Classical on 11/2/18



"Head Over Heels" is the bold and fierce new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. Set to the iconic music of the 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, it includes the hit songs "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth," and many more! It's a hilariou...

It Happened in Key West

Released on Outside The Box LLC on 11/5/18



It Happened in Key West is the true 1930's story of an x-ray technician who finally meets the girl he has been envisioning and desperately seeking since he was a teen, only to diagnose her with tuberculosis and learn that she is married. How can he win over the woman he has sought all his life and save her from a certain death? What follows are his desperate and unorthodox attempts to save her...

Hymn (Sarah Brightman)

Released on Decca Gold on 11/9/18



Sarah Brightman returns with her new studio album, HYMN, reuniting with long time producer and collaborator Frank Peterson, with whom she created chart topping albums such as Timeless (Time To Say Goodbye), Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony, and A Winter Symphony. HYMN is an inspirational collection of orchestrated, choir-based songs. Brightman, kept thinking about the word, HYMN, and to her it sugge...

Michael Longoria: Merry Christmas Darling

Released on Broadway Records on 11/9/18



Following the release of his debut solo album, Broadway Brick By Brick, Michael Longoria sings us home for the holidays with a collection of his Christmas favorites. Merry Christmas Darling, a romantic holiday album with a throwback 60s vibe, will make you want to hang up your stocking, snuggle up by the fireplace, and get into the Christmas spirit. Longoria's winter wonderland love-note includes ...

The Greatest Showman: Reimagined

Released on Atlantic on 11/16/18



Atlantic Records has announced "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN -REIMAGINED," an unprecedented new companion to Atlantic's RIAA 2x platinum certified soundtrack to 20th Century Fox's blockbuster musical film. "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN -REIMAGINED" sees songs from the film, all written by GRAMMY®, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) covered by a remarkable ...

It's Almost Christmas Eve

Released on Harbinger on 11/16/18



Songs old and new, standards and rarities, all make up this delightful new album for the Christmas season. A quartet of New York cabaret favorites led by the legendary Steve Ross sing their way through some of the oldest carols as well as some of the newest. It s Almost Christmas Eve is a nostalgic, cozy, smart, sophisticated and sometime even wistful journey through the Great American Songbook. H...

