Upcoming CD Releases for May 2020

BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for May, 2020.

Cambodian Rock Band (Original Cast Recording)

Released on Yellow Sound Label on 5/8/20 This Darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a liveband playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter fa... learn more... Sing Street (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Released on Masterworks Broadway on 5/15/20 Sony Masterworks Broadway proudly announces the release of the Sing Street Original Broadway Cast Recording, an album of music from the critically-acclaimed musical adaptation of John Carney's indie hit film. Featuring music and lyrics by Carney and Gary Clark (front man for the Danny Wilson band), the album was produced by Clark, Carney and Tony & Grammy Award winner Martin Lowe with mixing by Da... learn more...

Enchantée: Marie Oppert

Released on Warner Classics on 5/15/20

Marie Oppert (Marigny theatre Peau d'Âne; Châtelet Theatre Umbrellas of Cherbourg) debut solo album. "Journey to the Past," "When You Wish Upon a Star," "Impossible - It's Possible," "Children Will Listen," "Y'a d'la joie," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "I Will Wait for You," "Anything Can Happen," "Pure Imagination," "Green Finch, Linnet Bird," "Les enfants qui s'aiment," "The Light in the Pia... learn more...

Petula Clark: On Air 1951-1961

Released on Stage Door Records on 5/29/20

Landmark collection representing a unique archival discovery of recordings made by Petula Clark for various BBC Radio programmes between 1951 and 1961. Selections from the long running "Calling All Forces," where Petula appeared and broadcast on a weekly basis as the resident featured artist. Almost all of the performances featured on this collection have gone unheard since their original transmis... learn more...

