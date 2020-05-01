Upcoming CD Releases for May 2020
Cambodian Rock Band (Original Cast Recording)
Sing Street (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Released on Yellow Sound Label on 5/8/20 This Darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a liveband playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter fa... learn more...
Released on Masterworks Broadway on 5/15/20
Enchantée: Marie Oppert
Released on Warner Classics on 5/15/20
Petula Clark: On Air 1951-1961
Released on Stage Door Records on 5/29/20
