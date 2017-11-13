Tony Winner Nathan Lane to Guest on BLACK-ISH 100th Episode

TV Guide reports that Tony winner Nathan Lane will guest star in the 100th episode of ABC's BLACK-ISH. The Broadway alum will portray 'Abraham Stern' in the milestone episode, now filming in New York. The show is expected to air sometime in January.

Lane's character is described as follows: "Loyal to no one, Abraham Stern proves that Raymond Reddington (James Spader) isn't the only dangerous man in a three-piece suit. Using his LEVERAGE over the finances of others, he manipulates the desperate into committing illegal and immoral acts in pursuit of his ultimate goal, the claiming of a fortune that is his birthright."

Lane is a six-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Guest Actor. Among his most memorable roles are Pepper Saltzman on MODERN FAMILY, and appearances in 3O ROCK, THE GOOD WIFE and THE PEOPLE V O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY.

The actor will soon make his return to Broadway in the 2018 revival of ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES. Other Broadway credits include THE FRONT PAGE, IT'S ONLY A PLAY, THE NANCE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY WAITING FOR GODOT, THE ODD COUPLE and THE PRODUCERS.





