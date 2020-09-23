Times Square New Year's Eve Confirms Plans for 2021 Celebration

The celebration will be presented digitally and more.

With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the event will change in response to the changes and challenges of 2020: a virtually enhanced celebration that brings Times Square and The Ball to you digitally no matter where you are, scaled-back and socially-distanced live elements still to be determined, and an extremely limited group of in-person honorees, socially distanced, who will reflect the themes, challenges and inspirations of 2020.

"People all over the globe are ready to join New Yorkers in welcoming in the new year with the iconic Ball Drop. I commend the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties, and Countdown Entertainment on finding a safe, creative and innovative way for all of us to continue to celebrate this century old-tradition. A new year means a fresh start, and we're excited to celebrate," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on December 31st," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance, which co-produces the event with Countdown Entertainment. "But this year there will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences - still in development -- will take place in Times Square. And because any opportunity to be live in Times Square will be pre-determined and extremely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be the opportunity to participate virtually wherever you are. Because more than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings." The owner of One Times Square, Jamestown, where the New Year's Eve Ball drops, has built the virtual world of Times Square and a complementary broadcast app to allow everyone to experience Times Square and celebrate with us in these unusual times.

Jeff Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment, noted that, "We will miss everyone this year but we will bring our celebration to you, whether you want to turn off and turn away from the bad news of 2020, or turn to the new year with a sense of hope, renewal and resolution, you'll be able to join us virtually like never before as part of the Times Square 2021 celebration."

The organizers noted that as in past years, news, people and pop culture from the year will be woven into the celebration. "No one needs to be reminded of what the dominant news of 2020 has been so far: COVID-19 and a host of racial, economic and climate crises. Through a limited number of honored guests we will note where we've been but more importantly we will honor and celebrate the courageous and creative spirits who have helped and will help us travel through these challenging times into the New Year," said Tompkins. "More details to come; either way, we will be celebrating with you in some form on the 31st."

Accordingly, through digital, virtual and analogue means, the organizers and Jamestown will invite the world to participate in a celebration of the best of the human spirit, across different categories, ranging from essential workers and first responders to doctors and scientists, and of course both emerging and established entertainers, musicians and artists.

