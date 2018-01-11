This Week's New BWW Classifieds Include Auditions, Production Internships, Headshots, Voice Teachers, and More

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/11/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Internships: Production Internships (Costuming, Scenic, Lighting, Props, & Stage Management)

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is seeking production interns for the 2018-2019 season! Internships are available in Costuming, Scenic, Lighting, Props, and Stage Management. The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Musical Director Overseas

Harmony Tree has been the leading drama organisation in Asia since 2005. We are looking for a director to direct our annual summer musical for youth in Hong Kong in August 2018. Qualifications in theatre and experience in directing is a must. Accommodations, flights and working visa are provided. Applicants please email your CV and headshot to info@harmonytree.com.hk Thank you... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Teach English From Home

VIPKID is a leading Chinese online education firm that offers an American elementary education experience to Chinese students. We are currently looking for online teachers that are energetic, great with children, and motivated to work for a growing company. What you would teach: 1-on-1 online language and content classes based on the US Common Core State Standards. Teacher requirements: Eligibility to work in the US or Canada Bachelor's degree in any field 1 year of traditional or no... (more)

AUDITIONS: Bullets Over Broadway

Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical - Audition Announcement Mark Your Calendar and Stay Tuned for More Info! Auditions will be held Jan 17 at 7:00 PM and Jan 20 at 1:00 PM Location to be announced later (Check our Facebook or Website for updated info). Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes for dancing. Bring a headshot (if you have one, if not one will be taken for you) and a resume. Music Audition - prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show (1920's) Pre-Audition Worksho... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Online English Instructor - Work from home, Make up to $22/hr

VIPKID is currently hiring thousands of people to work at home and teach English online to kids in China. Don't worry, you do not need to know any foreign language. You will earn between $17-22 per hour which can add up fast as many teachers are currently earning $2000+ per month. The Position: To become a part-time teacher with VIPKID, you must meet the following qualifications: • Eligibility to work in the US or Canada • Bachelor's degree in any field • Any formal or informal teaching ex... (more)

Music Production: Vocalist/Actor to protray Robert Plant

actor/vocalist need to portray Robert Plant for live version of Led Zeppelin film "The song remains the Same" . Must be able to portray Robert Plant at the peak of performance ( 70's) in vocal range/tone and style on stage. This is a ongoing project with Shows overseas. Please submit video performing as Robert Plant ( in character ) 2 songs from the film. Goal is to bring audiences back memories of the golden days of Led Zeppelin.... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Audition Notice *** AUDITION

First Things First, a British farce by Derek Benfield, where a series of hilarious situations ensue as Peter and George try to find a way out of their plight when Pete's "dead wife" shows up after he has remarried. roles for: 3 Men in their 30s-40s, 3 women ranging in age from 20s-60s. Sarah: a young lady with a romantic imagination. Pete: a middle age man with a fondness for marriage. Margot: a formidable mother in her sixties. George: a good friend in a crisis. Jessica: an attractive w... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Artistic Director

Theatre background/degree? Director experience? A record of Team Building? Visionary concepts for an entire season of stagecraft? The Board of Trustees for City of Fairfax Theatre Company is seeking committed organized creative candidates for an exciting and expanding future of intergenerational stage productions! See more details & submit a request for an interview: http://www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org/artistic-director.html ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Shana Dirik

AUDITIONS! Announcing auditions for Theater UnCorked's first "Pop Up Musical", "Sweeney Todd in Concert", a Benefit One Night Only Performance for Directed by Allison Choat Auditions are by appointment only in 6 minute slots: Monday Feb 5th from 12-8pm in Dean Hall at the Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 SIGN UP LINK: http://signup.com/go/LZLKpjB Tuesday Feb 6th from 5:30-11pm at St Matthews Church, 435 Central St, Acton, MA 01720 SIGN UP LINK: http://signup... (more)

Music Production: Professional Backing Tracks & Sheet Music

London Arrangements specialises in the production of professional music backing tracks, ranging from stage and screen, swing and jazz, to classical and easy listening genres. Our website allows you to browse our online catalogue and listen to clips of all our backing tracks. The majority of our tracks can be ordered in any key at no extra charge. We can produce bespoke backing tracks, piano rehearsal tracks and piano/vocal sheet music transcriptions.... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Tour Guides

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Tour Guides are responsible for conducting a 75-minute behind-the-scenes walking tour of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: oversea triple threat teaching position

IMFC (international musical Festival and Competition) is looking for triple threat directors, IMFC offer musical theater training program for students (ages 7+) located in Taipei city (Capital of Taiwan). At the end of each session, students take their production to national concert hall in Taiwan. Qualifications: Staff members must have significant previous experience as a triple thread teacher (preferably at the high school or university level), as a professional musical theater practitio... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Expert Vocal Coaching Available

*Lacking confidence in your musical theatre auditions? *Uncertain of your approach to material? *Choosing inappropriate repertoire for your type? *Suffering from performance anxiety? Walk into your next audition prepared and confident! My specialty is working with the actor on the selection, vocal/dramatic interpretation and presentation of musical theatre materials, both contemporary and traditional. I offer the singing actor the opportunity to develop/refine performance skills, gai... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Student Life Sales Reps Wanted

Do you have a big personality? Can you talk to anyone? Do you like attending Broadway Shows, Comedy Shows, and Special Events? Come work for us. We provide: Full Training Best Pay in the Industry Free Show Tickets We are scheduled to Travel in the next 6 months to: Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Ft, Lauderdale, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Providence, and Chicago. (Yes, Travel is both a perq and a requirement.) If you want to make decent coin talking about our fabulous Broadwa... (more)

Temp Jobs: Suicidegirls Valentines Day Experiment Speakeasy Show Audition

Calling all female dancers, burlesque performers, aerial artists, shibari experts, comedians & much more for an exciting new Suicidegirls experiment cabaret show coming to Los Angeles this Valentines Day 2018! We will be holding auditions at 10AM on January 9th at IDA Hollywood! Contact sgperformers@suicidegirls.com today for more information & further questions/inquiries! ... (more)

Photographers: LET US HELP YOU GET THAT ROLE

Main City Photography is about helping people achieve their goals in life. We offer a deal, unlike anyone. A 30 min session starts at 20.00 dollars. a full hour is 45.00. The way we do it is we give you a flash drive of your edited and unedited pictures so this way you can choose what your pictures look like. It's completely up to you. We come to you but u must add travel cost in our fee.... (more)

Sheet Music: Professional Backing Tracks & Sheet Music

London Arrangements specialises in the production of professional music backing tracks, ranging from stage and screen, swing and jazz, to classical and easy listening genres. Our website allows you to browse our online catalogue and listen to clips of all our backing tracks. The majority of our tracks can be ordered in any key at no extra charge. We can produce bespoke backing tracks, piano rehearsal tracks and piano/vocal sheet music transcriptions.... (more)

Internships: CONVERSATIONS WITH AN AVERAGE JOE

Broadway World: /off-broadway/article/Senator-Joseph-Carraros-CONVERSATIONS-WITH-AN-AVERAGE-JOE-Heads-Off-Broadway-20160823 Join what has now become the perfect fit for the most exciting and publicized political theater we have ever had. Help make it successful by being involved with our team. Assist with publicity, marketing, stage management, acting, directing. Millennials with social media experience welcome. BECOME PART OF HISTORY AS YOU BUILD YOUR RESUME ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: STAGE MANAGER

Broadway World: /off-broadway/article/Senator-Joseph-Carraros-CONVERSATIONS-WITH-AN-AVERAGE-JOE-Heads-Off-Broadway-20160823 Help make it all successful by being involved with our team. Assist with publicity, marketing, stage management, acting, directing, lighting and managing Interns.... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Improve your singing, make new friends and have FUN!

Come tune your tone at AWT You's "Singing Solo" masterclass-style series! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. Singing Solo helps you improve your singing voice, grow your knowledge of your own instrument, and build confidence singing in front of others. When: Saturdays 2:00pm - 4:30pm 8 week series: Feb 10 - Mar 31, 2018 Tuition: $375 or 3 monthly payments of $133 ... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Dance classes making you feel out-of-shape or untalented? Dance class should be FUN!

Come break a sweat at AWT You's "Broadway Buffet" dance series! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. Each weekly dance class features a different style inspired by some of Broadway's most incredible musical numbers. When: Saturdays 12:00pm-1:30pm 8 week series: Feb 10 - Mar 31, 2018 Level: Beginner (all levels open) Tuition: $159 or 3 monthly payments of $56 En... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Get into the act and take a FUN-damental class in acting!

Master the break down with AWT You's "Acting Fun-damentals" class! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. The class explores concepts such as breaking down a song, scene, or monologue and developing a character's history, as well as finding the intentions, objectives, obstacles, and action within the text to bring any performance to life with honesty. When: Tuesdays 7:00pm ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Save My Audition January Audition Workshop Schedule

Save My Audition is proud to announce that classes are officially open for enrollment. Classes start January 2018. We are very excited and humbled by the lineup of classes and instructors we have put together. Instructors include: Dominick Amendum(The Prince of Egypt - Music Supervisor) Ben Cohn (Dear Evan Hansen - Music Director) Michael Hicks (Audition Pianist) Rachel Hoffman (Casting Director) Lindsay Levine (Casting Director) Sheri Sanders (Rock Audition Guru) Stephen Sposito ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: 10 Week Musical Theatre Showcase Semester

This comprehensive program offers training in the essential skills of musical theater for young creative talent between the ages of 10 to 18 who want to pursue a career in the performing arts! Through working with experienced educators and seasoned professionals, NexGen is able to push each student to their full potential while preparing them for life in the professional world. Through the 10 weeks the students will work on big ensemble numbers, smaller group assignments, and solos. A guest cho... (more)

