Shop Fan-Designed Pride Month Shirts Benefitting The Trevor Project and The Trans Lifeline!

May. 11, 2021  

Throughout the month of April, we held a contest to design a shirt that we'd sell in the Theatre Shop with proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project and The Trans Lifeline! Today we are excited to announce the three winners and debut their shirts - now on sale!

The BroadwayWorld store also features a ton of new, original designs in Adult, Youth, and Kids sizes, as well as jackets, sweaters, pillows, mugs and more!

We're constantly adding new designs. Got an idea for a design you'd love to see? Let us know here.

Shop the whole line here!

Pride Month Piano T-Shirt
Designed by Madison Woo
Pride Month Hearts T-Shirt
Designed by Bea Mienik
Pride Month Music Note T-Shirt
Designed by Madison Woo

