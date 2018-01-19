SING ALONG Short Film With All-Star Broadway Cast Receives Television Run

Sing Along, the short film musical with an all-star cast, is beginning a television run this month on ShortsTV, the cable and satellite channel dedicated to short films. The movie centers on an introverted young man who deals with his anxiety by envisioning his life as a musical.

Myles Erlick, who played the title role in Billy Elliot on Broadway, stars in the lead role of Stephen, with Tony-winning Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as his mother. [title of show]'s Heidi Blickenstaff is Stephen's history teacher; Uzo Aduba (Godspell) is his cafeteria lady; Remy Zaken of Spring Awakening is a classmate, while Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark's Patrick Page cameos as a homeless man. Sam Tsui, whose album, The Covers, was released on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Cass Christopher, also from Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, round out the cast as Stephen's tutor and classmate, respectively.

Behind the scenes, Charles Salameno, who has produced Broadway musicals such as Stick Fly and Cinderella, served as executive producer. Ron Wasserman and Kathy Fisher, of the band Fisher, composed the music.

Written and directed by Mark Oxman, Sing Along was partially funded through a Kickstarter campaign. It went on to have a New York premiere in 2013, followed by a run in Los Angeles.

Many of the cast members have continued to have success on stage and screen - Myles Erlick now stars on the hit Canadian TV series, "The Next Step"; Alice Ripley played multiple roles in "American Psycho"; Heidi Blickenstaff, last seen as Bea in "Something Rotten!", will reprise her role as Katherine in the Disney Channel's adaptation of the "Freaky Friday" musical; Uzo Aduba has won two Primetime Emmys for her performance as Crazy Eyes on the Netflix series, "Orange is the New Black"; and Patrick Page has most recently been seen in "Casa Valentina" and the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening.

Owned by the short film distributor Shorts International, ShortsTV is the premier TV channel for short films. It is currently available to approximately 35 million homes and can be viewed on DIRECTV (CH 573), AT&T U-Verse (CH 1789), US Sonet (CH 292), Century Link (CH 1789), Frontier (CH 1789), Google Fiber (CH 603). "Sing Along" premiered on the station on January 6th and has an open-ended run which could span up to three years. The schedule can be viewed on their website at https://shorts.tv/

The film's official website is available at www.singalongmovie.com. The next air date will be Friday, January 19th at 4:28 PM with a second showing at 7:28 PM.

