Review Roundup: What Do the Critics Think of the National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN? - Updating Live!

The Dear Evan Hansen National Tour opened last night at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips plays 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll plays 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar plays 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. Ben Levi Ross stars in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

John Wenzel, The Know: There's supposed to be a sense in the end that something has been learned or dealt with after Evan's lies are exposed, that we got what we needed and everything is just fine. It feels at once rushed and pat, but it's analog to this crisply performed but mediocre show that has captured hearts by invoking - but never meaningfully dealing with - a host of issues. It's just fine.

