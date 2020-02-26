Premiere Training Ground for Musical Theater Expands
The Regional Emmy-Award Winning performing arts training organization, Young Artists of America (YAA), is now welcoming 4th and 5th-grade students into their award-winning Summer Performing Arts Intensives. Up until this summer, the program known to many as the premiere training grounds for dedicated voice, acting, and dance students in the Mid-Atlantic, was only open to rising 6th graders to rising college freshmen.
Starting in July of 2020, students as young as 9 years-old will be welcomed into this inspirational setting lead by some of the top faculty in the musical theatre world. Students can choose from two types of experiences - daytime and overnight - all taking place on the bucolic 140-acre campus at Sandy Spring Friends School in Northern Montgomery County, Maryland. The campus features a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center, fully-equipped 300-seat proscenium theater, dance studio, and multiple rehearsal rooms.
Students in the overnight program, known as The Conservatory, will venture off campus to see the professional productions of Hamilton (Session 1) and Once On This Island (Session 2) at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC during the program.
"The Conservatory is designed for highly disciplined high school students looking to focus on the artistic process as well as applied training on a full musical theatre production, which culminates the two-week program," says Terry Eberhardt, Director of YAA's Summer Intensives.
For dedicated young performers at any level, YAA's Summer Performing Arts Intensives offer The Academies. These are daytime programs for students at any level of their Voice, Dance or Acting practice looking to hone their skills. The Academy program is divided by age with Senior Academy for high school students, Junior for middle schoolers, and the newest program, Kids Academy for 4th and 5th graders. All but Kids Academy culminate in a final musical performance as well.
A Day in the Life of a Voice Major
The Conservatory will perform Urinetown (Session 1) and Side Show (Session 2). Senior Academy will perform Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn (Session 1) and An Oz Cabaret: Music from The Wiz, Wicked and The Wizard of Oz (Session 2). Junior Academy will perform Honk, Jr. (Session 1) and Shrek: The Musical, Jr. (Session 2).
A Day in the Life of a Dance Major
Sessions for the one and two-week programs are in June and July of 2020. For more information about Young Artists of America's Summer Performing Arts Intensives, visit www.yaa.org/summer. And, for more on their academic-year programming, visit www.yaa.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Photo Flash: COMPANY Cast Strikes a Pose in Character!
Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's land... (read more)
Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced
Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York prem... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!
La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway
Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway!... (read more)
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld... (read more)