Premiere Training Ground for Musical Theater Expands

The Regional Emmy-Award Winning performing arts training organization, Young Artists of America (YAA), is now welcoming 4th and 5th-grade students into their award-winning Summer Performing Arts Intensives. Up until this summer, the program known to many as the premiere training grounds for dedicated voice, acting, and dance students in the Mid-Atlantic, was only open to rising 6th graders to rising college freshmen.



Starting in July of 2020, students as young as 9 years-old will be welcomed into this inspirational setting lead by some of the top faculty in the musical theatre world. Students can choose from two types of experiences - daytime and overnight - all taking place on the bucolic 140-acre campus at Sandy Spring Friends School in Northern Montgomery County, Maryland. The campus features a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center, fully-equipped 300-seat proscenium theater, dance studio, and multiple rehearsal rooms.

Students in the overnight program, known as The Conservatory, will venture off campus to see the professional productions of Hamilton (Session 1) and Once On This Island (Session 2) at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC during the program.

"The Conservatory is designed for highly disciplined high school students looking to focus on the artistic process as well as applied training on a full musical theatre production, which culminates the two-week program," says Terry Eberhardt, Director of YAA's Summer Intensives.

For dedicated young performers at any level, YAA's Summer Performing Arts Intensives offer The Academies. These are daytime programs for students at any level of their Voice, Dance or Acting practice looking to hone their skills. The Academy program is divided by age with Senior Academy for high school students, Junior for middle schoolers, and the newest program, Kids Academy for 4th and 5th graders. All but Kids Academy culminate in a final musical performance as well.



The Conservatory will perform Urinetown (Session 1) and Side Show (Session 2). Senior Academy will perform Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn (Session 1) and An Oz Cabaret: Music from The Wiz, Wicked and The Wizard of Oz (Session 2). Junior Academy will perform Honk, Jr. (Session 1) and Shrek: The Musical, Jr. (Session 2).



Sessions for the one and two-week programs are in June and July of 2020. For more information about Young Artists of America's Summer Performing Arts Intensives, visit www.yaa.org/summer. And, for more on their academic-year programming, visit www.yaa.org.

