People's Theatre Project Will Honor Lin-Manuel Miranda And The Miranda Family At 2020 Gala
PTP's Big Night, the second annual gala benefiting People's Theatre Project, will celebrate the company's 11th season and honor award-winning composer, lyricist and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), along with the Miranda family (Luis A. Miranda Jr., Luz Towns-Miranda, Vanessa Nadal, Luz Miranda-Crespo, Luis Crespo, and Miguel Towns). The April 2nd celebration will be held at the Riverside Church.
People's Theatre Project's past honorees include Pulitzer Prize winning author Junot Diaz, actress Zabryna Guevara (Emergence, New Amsterdam), and Angela Fernandez (Commissioner New York State Division of Human Rights).
The upcoming gala will be hosted by media personality Jack Rico (NBC's Consumer 101, Highly Relevant podcast), and will feature performances by the PTP Company's Sol and Luna Ensembles. Attendees can also expect a festive reception complete with open bar, bountiful appetizers, and a live auction.
"Lin-Manuel Miranda is an inspiration for Washington Heights & Inwood-an ambassador of the richness our Latinx communities have to offer. We are full of pride to be able to honor the Miranda family not only for their achievements, but also their commitment to Washington Heights, their hometown community," said Mino Lora, Founding Executive Director of People's Theatre Project. "Our efforts to grow generations of socially engaged artists have no better role model than Lin-Manuel and his family."
"It is incredible to see the impact that the People's Theatre Project has made in empowering youth in our communities to create and be socially active, while enriching our shared public spaces," says Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Our family is proud to accept this honor and to continue supporting PTP to ensure that the next generation of immigrant and Latinx artists have a voice."
Proceeds from the benefit, which features dining and live entertainment, will support People's Theatre Project programs including the PTP Company, which offers all New Yorkers access to professional devised theatre with an immigrant focus; the PTP Academy, a rigorous arts and social justice leadership program for immigrant youth; and the PTP Partnerships, which provide K-12 students the experience of devising theatre in school.
PTP's Big Night is sponsored by WME, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP, Warner Brothers, New York-Presbyterian, and the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation.
For ticket information, visit http://bit.ly/ptpgala2020.
