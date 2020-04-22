VIDEO: Matt Doyle Sings 'Hello, Young Lovers' with R&H GOES LIVE!- Watch at 1pm!

The fifth video in the YouTube series R&H Goes Live! will feature Matt Doyle performing a new, modern take on "Hello, Young Lovers" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I.

The video can be streamed beginning Today, Wednesday, April 22 at 1 p.m. ET. The performance will be followed by a Q&A.

Be sure to stream the video live below!

"I think any song that these incredible writers have written can be adapted, and that's what's so amazing about these songs," said Matt Doyle. "These are universal words. There is a beautiful, very contemporary sound that can be found in all of these songs."

Doyle, along with Broadway's Jelani Alladin, previously debuted a cover of "We Kiss in a Shadow" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I for R&H Goes Pop! in March 2019.

Doyle currently stars as Jamie in the 2020 revival of Company on Broadway. Prior to that, he starred in several Broadway hits including The Book of Mormon, War Horse, and Spring Awakening. Matt has also worked in film and TV, starring in the cult hit Private Romeo and as Jonathan in the CW's Gossip Girl. Other roles include Tony in the critically acclaimed revival of West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Anthony in the smash-hit revival of Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre in New York City, and Georgie in the New York City premiere of A Clockwork Orange.

R&H Goes Live! is an ongoing series and will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past videos include Kelli Barret, Jarrod Spector and host Laura Osnes performing a mashup of "The Sound of Music" / "Edelweiss," Ryan McCartan singing an acoustic version of his R&H Goes Pop! track "This Nearly Was Mine," and Kyle Selig performing his cover of Richard Rodgers' "The Sweetest Sounds." Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The ongoing R&H Goes Pop! series can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube Channel HERE. R&H Goes Pop! launched in January 2019 with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'." The series continued to feature several Broadway stars covering Rodgers & Hammerstein classics, including Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, Matt Doyle and Jelani Alladin, Derek Klena, Kyle Selig, Ashley Park, Ryan McCartan, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Ali Stroker. Each performed songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals, including Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The King and I, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, and more. Most recently Tony Award-winner Gavin Creel released a contemporary version of "Something Wonderful" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King And I.





