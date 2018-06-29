Jobs with Ars Nova, Dallas Theater Center, George Street Playhouse, and More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 6/29

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/28/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

NextStop Theatre Company, a professional not-for-profit regional theatre located in Herndon, Virginia, seeks a qualified and motivated individual to serve as our next Technical Director. This full-time member of the staff reports directly to the Producing Artistic Director and is responsible for management, coordination, and execution of all activities related to the technical components of the company's mainstage, TYA, and special event productions. Required Experience: Superior carpentr... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Associate

ABOUT Ars Nova: Ars Nova exists to discover, develop and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists who are in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending work. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova gives voice to a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturin... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Manager

Dallas Theater Center seeks an energetic, experienced, and dedicated individual to assist its Marketing and Communications department, lead the social media communications program, and contribute to photography and video. The ideal candidate will have 2+ years experience managing social media and marketing for nonprofit or entertainment organizations. Candidate must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills, superior organizational skills and have social media management experie... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Education & Community Outreach Coordinator

Objective: To develop, structure and coordinate all educational offerings and community outreach initiatives , including theatre and performing art classes, performance workshops, camps and education-based events for youth, and performance classes/workshops for adults. This position will ensure that all offerings respond to the needs of the community and adhere to the organization's mission to "provide entertainment, education and opportunities for artistic expression through volunteerism an... (more)

Internships: Development Intern-Fall 2018

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) is seeking a part-time fall Development Intern who will be an integral part of the development team, which consists of a full-time Director of Development, a full-time Manager of Annual Giving & Events, and a part-time Events Consultant. The Development Intern will provide administrative support to the CSC Development Office, located on the campus of Babson College in Wellesley, MA. This is a fast-paced work environment where you will play an important rol... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Stage Manager (AEA)

In collaboration with the Production Manager, the Production Stage Manager (a full-time position) oversees all Stage Management activities and all Stage Management interns, including the conducting of all rehearsal and performance activity personally or through intern assignments, including crew assignment, etc. to be coordinated with other Production department heads. This is an Actor's Equity Association (AEA) stage management position. No portion of this job description is to superse... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Telesales Manager

NC Theatre is seeking an efficient and inspiring sales manager who can deliver results within a small, dynamic team of non-profit theatre professionals. This full-time position reports the Director of Sales and supports the earned and contributed income goals of North Carolina Theatre and North Carolina Theatre Conservatory. The successful candidate must be tech-savvy and resourceful, with a passion for performing arts. He/she must possess strong managerial skills, a commitment to patron servic... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Director of Marketing

George Street Playhouse, a LORT theater located in New Brunswick, NJ is seeking an Assistant Director of Marketing to join its marketing team to assist with managing and executing marketing and sales campaigns for a 5 + play season, special events, a youth touring theater program, and theater classes. In the Fall of 2019, the Playhouse will celebrate its 45th season when it takes residence in the now rising New Brunswick Performing Arts Center - featuring two brand new state-of-the-art theater... (more)

Temp Jobs: Projection Designer for New Musical

Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford is currently seeking a Projection Designer for the upcoming world premiere stage production of "Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure." Seeking a creative, experienced individual to help create the world of Strawberry Fields for this world premiere stage version of the popular Netflix series. Production opens October 12. Interested candidates please email cover letter and resume to Bert Bernardi at pantochino@gmail.co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Afterschool Site Director

Wingspan Arts, a provider of innovative, high-quality arts education programs for school-aged children, is seeking experienced and motivated self-starters committed to arts education to be a Site Directors at various K-5 afterschool arts programs. The candidates should be prepared to be a part of a successful and rapidly growing organization, have strong leadership qualities, experience managing people and supervising day-to-day operations of a large program, and excellent communication skills ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Production Manager, CoPA

The Associate Production Manager, CoPA is directly responsible for supporting the Director of Production Management, Vice Dean for Production & College of Performing Arts Deans in all areas of production and facilities as assigned throughout the College of Performing Arts. The CoPA production department oversees all Drama Mainstage productions, Operas, Ensemble Concerts, experimental productions, external performance partnerships and musicals. This position is a part of a team of managers an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director, CoPA

The Assistant Technical Director, CoPA is responsible for supporting the Technical Director, Production Management team & Vice Dean for Production in all areas of technical direction and facilities management as assigned throughout the College, including but not limited to Drama Mainstage productions, Operas, Ensemble Concerts, experimental productions, external performance partnerships and musicals. The Assistant Technical Director, CoPA will be key support to the technical operations for the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Facility Operations

The Director of Facility Operations is responsible for all aspects of facility management and operations, including offices, stage, auditorium, lobby, donor spaces and rehearsal hall and warehouses. Position responsibilities include the development, implementation and oversight of facilities-related operating and capital budgets, policies, procedures and standards. This position is also responsible for workplace safety including OSHA and WISHA compliance. Essential Functions Direct, mana... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Producer

DESCRIPTION Schirmer Theatrical, (part of the Music Sales Group) seeks a Full-Time Assistant Producer in New York City DUTIES 1. Projecting capital and operating costs for new productions, as well as updating the capital and operating budgets for ongoing productions 2. Directing payment of licensing fees and other operating costs with Music Sales' accounting team 3. Compiling periodic financial departmental summaries 4. Licensing music from third party publishers 5. Licensing film clip... (more)

Temp Jobs: Teacher Artist, After School Acting Program

NOW HIRING! Teaching Artists for the After School Acting Program (A.S.A.P.) at Playhouse on the Square ASAP is a program for young people in grades 3rd-8th that takes place in partnership with local schools and community centers in the Memphis area. Students study a specific style or genre of theatre each semester. In order to ensure the same quality and content of experience for all young people involved in ASAP, teaching artists are provided with the full 12-week curriculum. Classes eithe... (more)

Full Time Jobs: House Manager

The House Manager is part of a team that reports to the Managers of Theater Operations, and plays a key role in the overall operation of the theater. The House Manager is expected to run the theater with or without the presence of senior staff. We are seeking an outgoing and highly organized individual who has experience with leadership, the public, and the arts to handle day to day front of house cinema operations for films and special events. Dedication to the goals of excellent customer ser... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Manager

Northern Stage seeks a full-time Development Manager who is passionate about live theater and community engagement. Northern Stage is a regional non-profit LORT-D professional theater company with a mission to change lives, one story at a time. Located in White River Junction, VT, Northern Stage actively involves its audiences with ambitious productions and expansive educational programs in its new home, the intimate 240-seat Barrette Center for the Arts. The company is now in its 22nd seaso... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

Reporting to the Managing Director, the General Manager will execute and maintain the infrastructure and systems needed to support strategic objectives. S/he will be responsible for oversight in finance, accounting, information technology, human resources, communications, and junior staff management in front of house, company management and business office. As a member of the senior management team, the General Manager will be involved in a wide range of strategic planning and internal initiati... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Deputy Director

Jacob's Pillow seeks a Deputy Director to report directly to the Director. This position is entrusted with overseeing the management of finances, facilities, human resources and organization-wide operating systems and fostering cross-departmental communication and collaboration. The Deputy Director also oversees marketing and communications and earned-income generation, including retail, rentals, partnerships, advertising, initiatives, and special projects as noted below. The Deputy Director sh... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Manager

Box Office Manager SUMMARY This position will manage the daily operations of the box office. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in ticketing, customer service and staff management. Position is responsible for all setup, maintenance and management of all ticketing events for Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. This detailed oriented position requires superior customer service, excellent organizational skills, responsible handling of monies, professional interaction with ... (more)

Internships: Education Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking Education Apprentices for the 2018/2019 season. The Education Apprentice will serve as a staff teaching artist, and assist in all aspects of the education department. Duties will include teaching in-school, after-school, and Studio programs, assisting with study guides, and assisting with all aspects of administration in the education department. Ideal candidate will have a degree in theatre and/or education, experience working with children, flexibility and a positiv... (more)

Internships: Fall Internships

Primary Stages internships are based in the tradition of theater apprenticeships. Interns form a core of support in all areas of the company's operations, gaining experience in their chosen department while receiving a weekly stipend of $50, free tickets to all of Primary Stages' productions, mentorship seminars with senior staff, and free or reduced priced registration for Primary Stages ESPA classes. Our internship program offers the opportunity to develop practical skills while creating rela... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theater/Musical Theatre/Dance/Vocal Music Teacher

HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE, VOCAL MUSIC, AND/OR DANCE TEACHER OPENING Eastern Kentucky University's Model Lab School (Richmond, Kentucky - just a few miles south of Lexington, KY) is seeking a theatre, vocal music, and/or dance teacher for middle and secondary beginning with the 2018-19 school year. The ideal candidate is willing to direct a minimum of two performances a year and has specialized training or performance experience. Must be willing to teach general humanities courses. Minimum... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Stagehand - Electrician

Feld Entertainment is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that lift the human spirit and create indelible memories. Feld Entertainment's productions have appeared in more than 75 countries on six continents with 30 million people in attendance at its shows each year and include Disney On Ice, Disney Live, Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, AMSOIL Arenacross, Marvel Universe Live, and Sesame Street Live. The meaningful result: Creat... (more)

Music Production: Seeking Music Director for Evita

The Resident Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in West Chester, PA, is seeking a Music Director for it's upcoming production of Evita. Directed by Kristin McLaughlin Mitchell, Choreographed by Dann Dunn. Candidates should have at least 5 years experience music directing in professional theatre, and be able to play keyboard, and lead a 6-piece band. Music director will run music rehearsal with the cast, all band rehearsals, and be responsible for helping to find and hire pit musi... (more)

