Hottest Articles on BWW 12/26/2017 - 1/2/2018
1)
Rose Marie, Legendary Star of Broadway, Film & TV Dies at 94
by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2017
The longest active career in entertainment history has come to an end. Rose Marie, Star of Broadway, Film and TV (The Dick Van Dyke Show / The Doris Day Show / Hollywood Squares) has passed at the age of 94.
2)
VIDEO: Watch Keala Settle's Emotional First Performance of 'This is Me'
by Stage Tube - December 26, 2017
Keala Settle is blasting the world away with her incredible performance in The Greatest Showman. In this behind the scenes footage, get a look at one of her first shared performances of the showstopping number 'This is Me.'
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 12/29 - FIDDLER, LES MIS, LOVE NEVER DIES, and More!
by BWW Special - December 29, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature FIDDLER, LES MIS, and LOVE NEVER DIES.
4)
Rialto Chatter: Will Audra McDonald be the Next Dolly?
by BWW News Desk - December 27, 2017
In his recent guest appearance on 77 WABC Radio Podcast, Michael Reidel has teased the possibility of a glamorous new Dolly Levi poised to stroll the passerelle following Bernadette Peters. Reidel says there are 'rumblings' that Audra McDonald is topping the list of choices. Could she be the next to come back where she belongs?
5)
Ringing in 2018: A Guide to New Year's Eve Television Coverage!
by Caryn Robbins - December 31, 2017
It's time to break out the champagne and let the confetti fly. As 2017 comes to a close, BWW brings you a guide to New Year's Eve coverage airing tonight on TV!
6)
Something's Coming: Spring into 2018 With This Year's Upcoming Broadway Shows!
by Stephanie Wild - December 26, 2017
As 2018 kicks off, we take a look at all of the upcoming shows hitting Broadway between now and the Tony Awards! With everything from fan favorites like Harry Potter and Frozen, to revivals of classics such as Carousel and My Fair Lady, this season has something for everyone! BroadwayWorld brings you a look at all of the shows you can get excited for. Mark your calendars now!
7)
CBS to Air Encore of CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, Today
by BWW News Desk - December 27, 2017
CBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett's classic, award-winning comedy series with THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a new two-hour star-studded event featuring Burnett, original cast members and special guests, on a rebroadcast, Today, Dec. 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
8)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Fellow Ozian Shoshana Bean Perform 'For Good'
by Stage Tube - December 29, 2017
Earliet this month, The Trevor Project hosted its 2017 TrevorLIVE Los Angeles gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., where it honored Tony Award winning actress, singer and author Kristin Chenoweth with the Icon Award. The evening featured a performance of Wicked classic 'For Good' from Chenoweth and fellow Ozian Shoshana Bean. Check out the video below!
9)
Critics Picks: Our Reviewers Pick the Best Broadway Albums of 2017!
by BWW News Desk - December 29, 2017
Our album critics have gone through all of the amazing recordings released this year and painstakingly chosen their favorites. From Great Comet to Bandstand to Come From Away, we've got a full list to keep you listening to the best of the best!
10)
Video: The Cast of SPAMILTON Performs Opening Number on FOX
by Stage Tube - December 27, 2017
Check out the cast of the Los Angeles parody smash, Spamilton, performing the show's opening number on Fox 11 this morning!
11)
Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2017
by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2017
How do we love thee, 2017? Let us count the ways! Fifteen musicals opened on Broadway in 2017, making way for dozens of jaw-dropping performances from seasoned veterans, fresh faces, and everyone in between.
12)
Curtain Up! BroadwayWorld Looks Back on 2017's Memorable Broadway Debuts
by Caryn Robbins - December 27, 2017
From WICKED's newest Glinda to a talented actor who overcame a serious accident just days before his first preview performance, 2017 has been a year filled with noteworthy debuts on the Great White Way. Below, BWW looks back on the talented actors who were profiled in this year's 'Debut of the Month' feature.
13)
Beth Leavel To Lead The Muny's Production of GYPSY
by Alan Henry - December 26, 2017
BroadwayWorld has learned that Beth Leavel will lead The Muny's production of GYPSY as Mama Rose! The production will feature direction by Rob Ruggiero, choreography by Ralph Perkins, and music direction by James Moore.
14)
PHOTOS: Hillary, Chelsea, and Bill Clinton Pay the Band a Visit
by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2017
Last night, one of Broadway's favorite guests of honor Hillary Clinton attended THE BAND'S VISIT with husband Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton. Company member Ari'el Stachel shared some of the photos on Instagram, see them below!
15)
DVR Alert: SPONGEBOB to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by BWW News Desk - December 26, 2017
SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway will perform live on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 during the 8:00am hour.
16)
Tatiana Maslany Departs Ryan Murphy Musical Series POSE After Full Season Order
by TV News Desk - December 27, 2017
Following the announcement that a new musical series from Glee creator Ryan Murphy would be getting a full season, actress Tatiana Maslany has departed the show as it undergoes some changes.
17)
Let Them Be Your Stars: Ten People to Watch in 2018!
by BWW News Desk - December 29, 2017
As 2017 comes to a close, we can't help but look ahead to the 2018 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-preserving) performances. Who should you keep your eye on as the spring season begins and awards season approaches?
18)
Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, The Skivvies, and More Headline ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS
by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2017
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Josh Young, Emily Padgett, Nick Adams, The Skivvies and many more in a concert of Elegies For Angels, Punks And Raging Queens on Thursday, January 18 at 7:00 and 9:30. With book and lyrics by Bill Russell, who will also host and music by Janet Hood, who will serve as Musical Director, Elegies ... was inspired by personal stories of those affected by HIV/AIDS and has been performed around the world. The score features such songs as My Brother Lived in San Francisco, And the Rain Keeps Falling Down and Learning To Let Go.
19)
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Darren Criss in the Next Installment of AMERICAN CRIME STORY
by Stage Tube - December 27, 2017
Below, watch the official first behind the scenes look at the THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. The next installment of FX's award-winning original series premieres January 17th. The film stars Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss(GLEE, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) in the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan.
20)
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of LOVE NEVER DIES On Tour? - Updated!
by BWW News Desk - December 29, 2017
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, has hit the road, making recent stops in Durham, NC, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Ft. Myers, FL, Tampa, FL, and is currently playing in Providence, RI. Let's see what the critics are saying!