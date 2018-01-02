Hottest Articles on BWW 12/26/2017 - 1/2/2018

18) Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, The Skivvies, and More Headline ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS

by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2017 FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Josh Young, Emily Padgett, Nick Adams, The Skivvies and many more in a concert of Elegies For Angels, Punks And Raging Queens on Thursday, January 18 at 7:00 and 9:30. With book and lyrics by Bill Russell, who will also host and music by Janet Hood, who will serve as Musical Director, Elegies ... was inspired by personal stories of those affected by HIV/AIDS and has been performed around the world. The score features such songs as My Brother Lived in San Francisco, And the Rain Keeps Falling Down and Learning To Let Go. (more...)