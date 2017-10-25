Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS Sets NYC Lab, 2018 Spring Try-Out Before Broadway Run

Click Here for More Articles on HEAD OVER HEELS

Another developmental lab of the new musical HEAD OVER HEELS, inspired by music from the '80s rock group The Go-Go's, will be held in New York City, according to an Equity audition notice.

An out-of-town try-out is set for this coming spring with a Broadway opening aimed for the 2018-19 season.

Produced by Rick Ferrari, Donovan Leitch, and Christine Russell, HEAD OVER HEELS features music & lyrics by The Go-Go's, with conception & original book by Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), adapted by James Magruder.

Michael Mayer will direct the reading. Spencer Liff is set to choreograph. Tom Kitt will be music supervisor alongside music director Kimberly Grigsby. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.

HEAD OVER HEELS made its debut at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2016 before a winter lab in NYC in 2017. Reviews for the show's initial outing were mixed. The show received praise for Whitty's script but was met with criticism for "an overlong and scattershot production".

Related Articles