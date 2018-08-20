Get Tickets Starting at $29 to See THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway this Fall

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Now celebrating 30 years on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera is the musical all others are measured against. PHANTOM is one of the most lavish productions in theatrical history. Its Tony Award-winning design features some of the most opulent scenery and exquisite costumes to ever appear on the New York stage. And every night, Broadway's largest orchestra and an incredible cast of 36 actors bring the musical to life.

The timeless story, the unforgettable score...

Let your fantasies unwind at Broadway's Longest-Running Musical of all time.

Code: PHBWW608

Mondays - Thursdays:

$79-$99 Select Orchestra

$69-$99 Front Mezzanine

$29-$79 Rear Mezzanine

Friday Evenings & Saturday Matinees:

$79-$125 Select Orchestra

$79-$99 Front Mezzanine

$55-$99 Rear Mezzanine

Now through October 7

Offer valid on select orchestra and mezzanine seats now through 10/07/18. Offer not valid Saturday evenings. Offer is subject to availability and prior sale; not valid on prior purchases; cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. No exchanges or refunds. All prices include a $2.00 theater restoration fee. Offer expires 10/07/18 but may be revoked at any time. Limit 19 tickets per order.

