Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok

David Korins Takes Over Our TikTok Tomorrow!

Get a look into David's design process as he takes over our TikTok on March 26! Plus, he'll be going live on our TikTok at 8pm ET to answer questions!

Mar. 25, 2021  

Three-time Tony nominated set designer David Korins is taking over our TikTok on March 26 with some exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at his design process for shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, and Mrs. Doubtfire! Plus, he'll be going live on our TikTok at 8pm ET to answer questions!

Follow along on our TikTok account!

Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice (Tony nom, Drama Desk award), Hamilton (Tony nom), War Paint (Tony nom), Dear Evan Hansen, Bandstand, Misery, Motown, Vanya and Sonia, Bring It On, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Lombardi, and Passing Strange. TV: "91st Annual Academy Awards," "Grease: Live!" (Emmy award). Concert: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Andrea Boccelli. Extensive Off-Broadway/regional theatre, hospitality, and experience design. Dad: Stella and Vivian.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Corey Mach
Corey Mach
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar

Related Articles
VIDEO: Dancers Show Off Agatha All Along Choreography on TikTok Photo

VIDEO: Dancers Show Off 'Agatha All Along' Choreography on TikTok

Interview: Brett Boles Talks TikTok Series THE M. TEA! Photo

Interview: Brett Boles Talks TikTok Series THE M. TEA!

VIDEO: Joshua Henry Covers Alone Together from the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical Photo

VIDEO: Joshua Henry Covers 'Alone Together' from the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical

Boles is Deconstructing Broadways Best Songs on New TikTok Series Photo

Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series


More Hot Stories For You