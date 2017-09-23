Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/23/2017

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced its complete 2017/18 which will kick off with Diana Oh's {my lingerie play} 2017: Installation #9: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! this September, presented in association with Rosalind Productions, Inc., music by Diana Oh, co-directed by Stephanie Ryan Johnstone and Oh, with music direction by Ryan McCurdy. The mainstage season will continue in January 2018 with Dael Orlandersmith's UNTIL THE FLOOD and Mashuq Mushtaq Deen's DRAW THE CIRCLE will be presented in repertory.



