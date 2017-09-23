Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/23/2017
Tony Winner Jane Krakowski Headlines 2017 Globe Gala - 9/23/2017
The Old Globe will celebrate in style with an Evening of Illusions at the 2017 Globe Gala on Saturday, September 23, in support of the theatre's arts engagement and artistic programs.
Opera Ithaca Opens 4th Season with PAGLIACCI - 9/23/2017
Opera Ithaca opens their 4th Season with Ruggero Leoncavallo's hit operatic thriller, Pagliacci, September 23rd thru September 30th at Ithaca's Circus Culture and September 25th at NYC's Slipper Room, marking the 125th anniversary of the opera's world premiere.
Ayad Akhtar's JUNK Gets Preview at the Guggenheim - 9/23/2017
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar and Tony Award-winning director Doug Hughes discuss Akhtar's newest play before its New York premiere at Lincoln Center Theater. The event will be held as part of Works & Process at the Guggenheim on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
AFTERGLOW Celebrates 100th Performance Off-Broadway - 9/23/2017
The Off-Broadway hit, AFTERGLOW written and directed by S. Asher Gelman, and has been called Engrossing, insightful, highly theatrical and fiercely acted*, will celebrate its 100th performance on Saturday, September 23, 2017. AFTERGLOW has enjoyed two extensions and recently opened-up a new block of tickets through November 19, 2017 at The Loft at The Davenport Theatre (354 West 45 St).
Patti LuPone's 'DECONSTRUCTING PATTI' Closes Out Broadway Flea Market - 9/24/2017
Deconstructing Patti, An Evening of Broadway Songs and Stories with Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky is being rescheduled to Sunday, September 24, 2017, and will become a celebratory concert to conclude the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.
JERSEY BOYS Tour Launches in West Point - 9/24/2017
Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2017-18 touring seasons of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Tommaso Antico (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Chris Stevens (Nick Massi) and Jonny Wexler (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.
Bell, Margherita & More Set for BROADWAY BACK TO SCHOOL Benefit - 9/24/2017
The third annual Broadway Back to School, benefitting theatre education programs for underserved schools, takes place September 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below. The event, produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) and the International Thespian Society (ITS), is chaired and hosted by Hunter Bell ([title of show], Found).
Trump Musical ME THE PEOPLE Closes Off-Broadway - 9/24/2017
Me The People: The Trump America Musical, the new musical revue with a book and lyrics by Nancy Holson (Bush Wars, The News in Revue on PBS - 5 Emmy Awards, Ludwig Live!), will close Sunday, September 24 after playing 71 performances (including 8 previews) to enthusiastic summer crowds at off-Broadway's Triad Theatre Theater (158 W. 72nd Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues).
Leads from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, WICKED & More Set for 2017 Broadway Flea Market - 9/24/2017
More than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts - will come together to meet their biggest fans on Sunday, September 24th at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
WARHOLCAPOTE Opens at A.R.T. - 9/24/2017
WARHOLCAPOTE is currently playing in previews, opens September 24, and closes October 13, 2017 at American Repertory Theater. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Stephen Spinella (Andy Warhol) and Dan Butler (Truman Capote) in action below!
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Makes Way from London to New York - 9/25/2017
Direct from a sold-out, award-winning London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying, critically-acclaimed stage production of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, will have its New York Premiere this fall in a limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).
Lucie Arnaz Headlines New York Pops' Fall Cabaret Fundraiser - 9/25/2017
On September 25, 2017, The New York Pops will return to Feinstein's/54 Below in Manhattan, NY, for a cabaret performance starring the Emmy Award-winning TV and Broadway sensation Lucie Arnaz.
Amy Herzog's Mary Jane Opens at NYTW - 9/25/2017
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced casting for the first show of the 2017/18 NYTW season, Mary Jane, written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, Belleville) and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman (Sundown, Yellow Moon; A Life).
NORMA Opens The Metropolitan Opera's 133rd Season - 9/25/2017
The Metropolitan Opera will open its 133rd season on Monday, September 25 with a new production of Bellini's Bel Canto tragedy Norma. Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky returns to the Met as one of the world's leading interpreters of Norma, singing her first season opening performances.
Alec Baldwin Talks New Memoir NEVERTHELESS at EST - 9/25/2017
Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) has announced a special one-night-only benefit event featuring two-time Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8pm at EST's Curt Dempster Theatre (545 W. 52nd Street).
York & Murney Star in Industry Reading of 'NORA BLAKE' Musical - 9/25/2017
Rachel York (Victor/Victoria, City of Angels) and Julia Murney (Wicked, Lennon) will star as battling twins Nora and Laura Blake in an industry presentation of the Femme Noir thriller, The Betrayal of Nora Blake, a murder-mystery musical by John Meyer (Heartbreaker).
Opening Night of Met Opera's NORMA Screens Live in Times Square - 9/25/2017
For the 12th year, the Metropolitan Opera's Opening Night will be transmitted live to numerous large screens on Monday, September 25th at 6:30pm in Times Square at Military Island (between 43rd and 44th Streets) and at Duffy Square (between 46th and 47th Streets). This year it will feature the opening performance of Vincenzo Bellini's Norma.
Two New Deweys Shred in SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway - 9/25/2017
Hand-picked by producer and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, newcomers Justin Collette and Conner John Gillooly will join the cast of School of Rock - The Musical in the role of failed, wannabe rocker, Dewey Finn.
Anderson, Elder & Miles Star in Reading of New EMMA Musical - 9/25/2017
Producer Ben Toth has announced casting for an upcoming invitation-only reading of Emma, a new musical inspired by Jane Austen's classic novel, on Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26 at the Dodger Atelier.
Annie Golden Among Guests for New Talk Show 'BARING IT ALL' at The Green Room 42 - 9/25/2017
From the internet to the stage, Call Me Adam's Adam Rothenberg will be bringing his fun, in-depth interviews to The Green Room 42 at The Yotel in NYC for a live monthly talk show called Baring It All with Call Me Adam!
TORCH SONG and More Take Part in NYC Off-Broadway Week - 9/25/2017
NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Off-Broadway Week tickets are on sale to the public today beginning at 10:30am EST.
Salazar & Harkens Sign on for New KAREHOUSE Musical at Joe's Pub - 9/25/2017
KareHouse, a new musical written by Michael Kimmel (Songbird, The Last Goodbye) with music and lyrics by Libby Winters (American Idiot), directed by Jenny Koons (Burn All Night), and produced by John Gallagher Jr., Allison Bressi, and LiAnne Kennedy, will be presented in a New York Premiere at Joe's Pub, for two performances only, September 25-26, 2017.
IMPACT Rep's Jamal Joseph Receives AEA's 2017 Paul Robeson Award - 9/25/2017
Jamal Joseph, Executive Artistic director/co-founder of IMPACT REPERTORY THEATRE has been named the 2017 recipient of the Paul Robeson CITATION AWARD by Actors' Equity Foundation and Actors' Equity Association. Joseph will receive his reward at the Association's Eastern Regional Board Meeting on September 25, 2017.
DVR Alert: Kristin Chenoweth Visits Today's LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN - 9/25/2017
BWW has learned that Broadway's Kristin Chenoweth will stop by LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN on Monday, September 25th. The Tony Award winner will discuss the new animated film MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE in which she lends her voice.
Matthew Broderick Among Presenters for 2017 IT Awards - 9/25/2017
On Monday, September 25, 2017, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation, the organization who for the past 13 years has been dedicated to celebrating Off-Off-Broadway, will present four honorary awards along side the 26 awards for outstanding achievement in theatre. Just announced, Tony winner Matthew Broderick will present the Outstanding Musical Award alongside fellow presenters Charles Busch, Angel Desai, Lane Harwell, David Pittu and Jennifer Van Dyck.
Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG, Starring Michael Urie, Begins at Second Stage - 9/26/2017
Second Stage Theatre has announced that it will present the 35th Anniversary Production of Harvey Fierstein's modern classic, TORCH SONG, directed by Moisés Kaufman, this fall at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd street).
Dunagan, Friedman Star in THE TREASURER at Playwrights Horizons - 9/26/2017
Playwrights Horizons has announced complete casting for THE TREASURER, the world premiere of a new play by Max Posner (Judy) and directed by three-time Lortel Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, Our Town, Adding Machine). Commissioned by Playwrights Horizons, the play will be the second production of the theater company's 2017/2018 Season.
Burton, Mauzey & More Set for Amas' LOVE AND OTHER FABLES Reading - 9/26/2017
Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Musical Theatre Lab will present staged readings of Love and Other Fables, a screwball romantic musical comedy, with a book by John McMahon and music and lyrics by Jay Jeffries.
Rubinstein, Peil & Colella Headline ANTIQUE WHITE Reading in NYC - 9/26/2017
What do John Rubinstein, Mary Beth Peil, Jenn Colella, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ken Marks, Josh Carpenter, Haven Burton, Roger Michelson, Walker Jones, Jennifer Smith and John Treacy Eagan have in common?
Sam Waterston Hosts ERS Benefit Performance of MEASURE FOR MEASURE at The Public - 9/26/2017
Elevator Repair Service announced that on September 26, 2017 Sam Waterston will co-host a celebration to benefit the non-profit theater company. The evening features a preview performance of their new co-production with The Public Theater, Measure for Measure, and is followed by a reception at the home of ERS board member and theater producer Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz.
LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN Returns to The Metropolitan Opera - 9/26/2017
Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann returns to the Met Opera on September 26 with tenor Vittorio Grigolo reprising the title role of the tortured poet.
Mozart's DIE ZAUBERFLOTE Flies Back to The Metropolitan Opera - 9/26/2017
Met Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts one of his signature pieces, Mozart's final opera, Die Zauberflote, which returns to the Met September 26 for full-length performances in German.
Laura Osnes Returns to Cafe Carlyle with 'COCKEYED OPTIMISTS' - 9/26/2017
Two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes makes her return to Café Carlyle with Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Ted Sperling and special guest, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman in Cockeyed Optimists: The World of Rodgers and Hammerstein, September 26-30.
Constantine Maroulis Plays 'Che' in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre - 9/26/2017
Bill Hanney's award winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary musical, EVITA. This environmental production, created solely for our unique theatre in-the-round, can be seen only at North Shore Music Theatre beginning on Tuesday, September 26 and play thru Sunday, October 8. The cast of EVITA will be led by Briana Carlson-Goodman as Eva and Constantine Maroulis as Che.
TORCH SONG Begins Tonight at Second Stage - 9/26/2017
Due to extremely strong ticket sales, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song has been extended for two additional weeks of performances, announced Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director, Casey Reitz, Executive Director). The production will now play through Sunday, December 3.
Max Posner's THE TREASURER Opens at Playwrights Horizons - 9/26/2017
Playwrights Horizons presents The Treasurer, the world premiere of a new play by Max Posner (Judy) and directed by three-time Lortel Award winnerDavid Cromer (The Band's Visit, Our Town, Adding Machine). Commissioned by Playwrights Horizons, the play will be the second production of the theater company's 2017/2018 Season. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
BANDSTAND's Laura Osnes Returns to Cafe Carlyle - 9/26/2017
A friendly reminder! Two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes makes her return to Caf Carlyle with Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Ted Sperling and special guest, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman in Cockeyed Optimists: The World of Rodgers and Hammerstein, September 26-30.
From the Creators of Bayside! the Musical!, 90210! The Musical!, Katdashians! The Musical!, and Full House! The Musical! comes FRIENDS! The Musical! - 9/27/2017
From the Creators of Bayside! the Musical!, 90210! The Musical!, Katdashians! The Musical!, and Full House! The Musical! comes FRIENDS! The Musical! - 9/27/2017
THE HOME PLACE Begins at Irish Rep - 9/27/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for the New York Premiere of Brian Friel's THE HOME PLACE.
{MY LINGERIE PLAY} Begins at Rattlestick - 9/27/2017
Tickets for the World Premiere of {my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation, the first Mainstage production of the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (Artistic Director Daniella Topol, Managing Director Annie Middleton and Associate Producer Victor Cervantes) 2017/18 Season in association with Rosalind Productions Inc. (Executive Producer Abigail Rose Solomon), are now on sale.
Original WEST SIDE STORY Stars Reunite for Dancers Over 40's 'COOL!' - 9/27/2017
Sixty years ago this month, West Side Story opened on Broadway to become one of the best-loved musicals of all time. To celebrate this historic event, Dancers Over 40 will assemble a spectacular once-in-a-lifetime panel of original cast members nearly to the day of their 1957 debut.
PHOTO: First Look - Will Chase Guest Stars on LAW & ORDER Season Premiere Tonight - 9/27/2017
Tony nominee Will Chase will guest star in the Season Premiere of LAW & ORDER SVU, airing September 27th 9:00 pm/ET on NBC.
WEST SIDE STORY Celebration & More Coming Up This Month at 54 Below - 9/27/2017
Next week, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Rachel Tucker, a West Side Story 60th Anniversary Celebration, Julia Mattison Is Ruby Manger, Gloria Reuben, Brittain Ashford and more. Scroll down for details!
VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Returns to NYC with New Stories - 9/28/2017
Jonathan Rockefeller's critically-acclaimed and Drama Desk nominated The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, will return to New York City for a strictly limited season beginning September 28 through February 4, 2018, at Union Square's DR2 Theatre (103 East 15 Street).
McGrath, Mastro, Kritzer & Bundy Headline THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill - 9/28/2017
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, by special arrangement with Jeffrey Finn, has announced casting for the world-premiere production of the new musical comedy The Honeymooners, based on the CBS television series, with book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, and lyrics by Peter Mills.
HALF A SIXPENCE Original Demo Recordings Debuts on CD Today - 9/28/2017
Stage Door Records are pleased to announce the previously unreleased studio demo recordings of David Heneker’s musical HALF A SIXPENCE will be released on September 29th, 2017.
Annette O'Toole-Led THE SHOW-OFF Opens Off-Broadway - 9/28/2017
The Peccadillo Theater Company, the OBIE, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award-winning company dedicated to the rediscovery of classic American theater, proudly announces a revival of THE SHOW-OFF by Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist George Kelly, starring Lucille Lortel Award-winner Annette O'Toole (Southern Comfort, Man from Nebraska, “Smallville,” “Halt and Catch Fire”).
Anna Ziegler's THE LAST MATCH Begins at Roundabout - 9/28/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the complete cast of The New York premiere of Anna Ziegler's new play The Last Match, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. The cast includes Wilson Bethel as 'Tim,' Alex Mickiewicz as 'Sergei,' Natalia Payne as 'Galina' and Zoe Winters as 'Mallory.'
Encounter THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS at The Atlanta Opera - 9/28/2017
The Atlanta Opera's Discoveries series brings Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht's The Seven Deadly Sins to Atlanta for the first time. Brian Clowdus, Artistic Director of Serenbe Playhouse, makes his Atlanta Opera directorial debut.
Brenda Braxton Leads Industry Reading of NYMF Musical TRAV'LIN - 9/28/2017
Trav'lin - The 1930s Harlem Musical comes home to New York City for an invite-only industry reading featuring Brenda Braxton, who starred in the sold-out debut production at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF) in 2010.
Annette O'Toole Stars in THE SHOW-OFF, Opening Tonight Off-Broadway - 9/28/2017
The Peccadillo Theater Company, the OBIE, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award-winning company dedicated to the rediscovery of classic American theater, presents a revival of The Show-Off by Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist George Kelly, starring Lucille Lortel Award-winner Annette O'Toole (Southern Comfort, Man from Nebraska, 'Smallville,' 'Halt and Catch Fire'). BroadwayWorld has a first look at O'Toole and company in action below!
Rattlestick's 2017-18 Season to Feature Works by Oh, Deen and More - 9/29/2017
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced its complete 2017/18 which will kick off with Diana Oh's {my lingerie play} 2017: Installation #9: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! this September, presented in association with Rosalind Productions, Inc., music by Diana Oh, co-directed by Stephanie Ryan Johnstone and Oh, with music direction by Ryan McCurdy. The mainstage season will continue in January 2018 with Dael Orlandersmith's UNTIL THE FLOOD and Mashuq Mushtaq Deen's DRAW THE CIRCLE will be presented in repertory.
MOTOWN THE MUSICAL National Tour - 9/29/2017
Work Light Productions has announced the complete cast for the National Tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL.
Patti LuPone Releases DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY Live Album - 9/29/2017
Broadway Records announced today that Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, September 29, 2017.
Maximalista opens at the Manhattan Rep - 9/29/2017
Cincinnati Opera Releases Premiere Recording of FELLOW TRAVELERS - 9/29/2017
Cincinnati Opera releases the live audio recording of the world premiere production of Gregory Spears and Greg Pierce's ravishing new opera, Fellow Travelers, directed by Kevin Newbury and featuring the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra conducted by Mark Gibson (out September 15 (digital) and September 29 (physical) on Fanfare Cincinnati).
FAFI D'ALOUR and THE DELINQUENTS Continues Fringe Encore Series - 9/29/2017
Darren Lee Cole, producing director of the not-for-profit, SoHo Playhouse recently announced the final round of selections for this year's Fringe Encore Series. This completes this year's selection of productions hailing from Adelaide, Brighton, Hollywood, Edinburgh and Winnipeg Fringe Festivals and takes place now through October 22, 2017. You are invited to escape into the wonderful world of Fafi D'Alour and The Delinquents, an evening of exquisite performance and sensual titillation.
Potter Play PUFFS Marks Magical First Anniversary Off-Broadway - 9/29/2017
On Friday, September 29th, they will celebrate the First Anniversary of their universally acclaimed comedy PUFFS (or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic) Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).
Children of Rock Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK Tour - 9/30/2017
Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced his high-octane Broadway and West End hit School of Rock - The Musical will launch a US National Tour in Rochester, NY, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in September 2017.
Black, Huffington & More Headline Talkback Series for DISCORD - 9/30/2017
Primary Stages has announced the lineup of guests for talkbacks that will happen after select shows of their first production of the 2017/18 season, the New York Premiere of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens AND COUNT Leo Tolstoy: DISCORD written by Scott Carter and directed by Kimberly Senior.
Tonya Pinkins Leads World Premiere of TIME ALONE in Los Angeles - 9/30/2017
Belle Rêve Theatre Company presents their inaugural production of Time Alone, a World Premiere by Alessandro Camon (Academy Award nominee 'The Messenger') starring Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline or Change, ABC Scandal) and Alex Hernandez (Peter and the Starcatcher, Richard III NYC Public Theatre Mobile Unit), at Theatre 2, Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S Spring Street Los Angeles, September 30 to October 29 (Press Opening October 7).
Lyric Opera of Kansas City Presents EUGENE ONEGIN - 9/30/2017
Soprano Raquel González will make her Lyric Opera of Kansas City debut in the new production of Eugene Onegin in the role of Tatyana, replacing Joyce El-Khoury who has withdrawn for personal reasons.
