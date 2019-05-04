Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/4/2019

THE GREEN ROOM 42 Broadway's newest intimate concert venue will present the premiere of Milly Shapiro's latest show, It's Me, Milly on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 PM. Tony Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Broadway's Matilda) will take the stage following her successful film debut in A24's award-winning Hereditary and a series of concerts and albums with sister Abigail (jointly known as The Shapiro Sisters). Milly will sing her way through the struggles and triumphs of being a teenager trying to make it in the industry. With showtune hits from Les Mis and Phantom to originals by Milly herself, she is sure to deliver a show that packs a punch.



