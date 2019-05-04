Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/4/2019
Philadephia-based Theater Company to make New York debut with Derrell Lawrence's THE FUNERAL - 5/4/2019
Placido Domingo Stars In LA Opera's EL GATO MONTES - 5/4/2019
Plácido Domingo, LA Opera's Eli and Edythe Broad General Director, has announced final details about the company's upcoming presentation of Manuel Penella's El Gato Montés: The Wildcat, an opera brimming with the exuberance of zarzuela, the popular Spanish form of musical theater.
BWW Review: HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSON: TALES REAL & IMAGINED - 5/5/2019
The Little Mermaid. Thumbalina. The Ugly Duckling. The Princess and the Pea. The Little Match Girl. It's hard to overestimate just how much the prolific writer Hans Christian Anderson contributed to our childhoods and to our current pop culture. The Ensemble for the Romantic Century's HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSON: TALES REAL & IMAGINED takes a close look into the author of many of our most beloved tales and how his tragic life inspired his stories.
George London Foundation Recital Series Presents Julie Adams and Emily D'Angelo - 5/5/2019
To conclude its 23rd season, the George London Foundation Recital Series presents two women who have won George London Awards within the past four years and who are fast making their mark in the opera world. Soprano Julie Adams, a 2015 award winner, and mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo, who won her George London Award in 2018, are joined by Ken Noda, piano, at The Morgan Library and Museum on Sunday, May 5, 2019,
11th Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition Set for May 6th - 5/6/2019
Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company and Jujamcyn Theaters announce that the 11th Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition will take place on Monday, May 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).
Regina Opera Company Presents a Free Sneak Peek of IL TROVATORE - 5/6/2019
Regina Opera Company, Brooklyn presents a free sneak peek of 'Il Trovatore” on Monday May 6, 2019 at 7:30PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help school, 5902 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, between 59th and 60th Streets.
Critics To Talk Current Broadway Season At THEATER TALK LIVE - 5/7/2019
Susan Haskins and co-host Jesse Green welcome Ben Brantley, Adam Feldman, Michael Musto, Jan Simpson, Elisabeth Vincentelli, Jason Zinoman to evaluate the 2018-2019 theater season and discuss the Tony Awards race at a special taping in front of a live audience.
Suzzanne Douglas Will Lead PROOF OF LOVE, The Inaugural Stage Production from Audible's Emerging Playwright Fund - 5/7/2019
Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, is pleased to announce the world premiere of Proof of Love, the new play by Audible-commissioned playwright Chisa Hutchinson (Surely Goodness and Mercy, Somebody's Daughter), directed by Jade King Carroll (The Gin Game, Hello From the Children of Planet Earth), and starring Suzzanne Douglas ("The Parent 'Hood," 3 Penny Opera, School of Rock) as the next Audible Theater production at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Proof of Love will be produced in association with New York Theatre Workshop.
Betsy Wolfe, Michael Urie Lead Encores'! HIGH BUTTON SHOES - 5/8/2019
New York City Center today announced casting for High Button Shoes, the final Encores! production of the City Center 75th Anniversary Season. The production will feature Aidan Alberto (Stevie), Jennifer Allen (Shirley Simpkins), Kevin Chamberlin (Mr. Pontdue), Carla Duren (Fran), Chester Gregory (Papa Longstreet), Mylinda Hull (Nancy), Marc Koeck (Oggle), Matt Loehr (Uncle Willy), Wayne Pretlow (Elmer Simpkins),Michael Urie (Harrison Floy), and Betsy Wolfe (Sara Longstreet).
IT?S DIONYSUS! BETWEEN GODS AND KINGS: A NEW ROCK SHOW, STARTS PREVIEWS IN THE VILLAGE - 5/9/2019
the little OPERA theatre of ny presents the New York Premiere of Benjamin Britten's OWEN WINGRAVE - 5/9/2019
BEETLEJUICE, HADESTOWN, & More Set for STARS IN THE ALLEY - 5/10/2019
This year's Stars in the Alley will take place on Friday, May 10th at 1:00pm in Broadway's legendary Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th & 45th streets.
NEW MUSICAL workshop "A Love Story (with supernatural roadblocks)" - 5/10/2019
Nabucco coming Off-Broadway this May starring baritone David Serero in title role - 5/10/2019
Alex Boniello and Patti Murin Will Co-Host NAMIWalks NYC - 5/11/2019
Broadway's Alex Boniello, star of Dear Evan Hansen and Patti Murin, star of Disney's Frozen will serve as the official co-hosts at the 13th annual NAMIWalks NYC community fundraising event on Saturday, May 11 (10 AM, South Street Seaport Promenade).
Milly Shapiro Goes Solo At THE GREEN ROOM 42, May 11 - 5/11/2019
THE GREEN ROOM 42 Broadway's newest intimate concert venue will present the premiere of Milly Shapiro's latest show, It's Me, Milly on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 PM. Tony Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Broadway's Matilda) will take the stage following her successful film debut in A24's award-winning Hereditary and a series of concerts and albums with sister Abigail (jointly known as The Shapiro Sisters). Milly will sing her way through the struggles and triumphs of being a teenager trying to make it in the industry. With showtune hits from Les Mis and Phantom to originals by Milly herself, she is sure to deliver a show that packs a punch.
Previews begin tonight for The Amoralists' Entangled - 5/11/2019
Amoralists world premiere of Entangled opens tonight - 5/11/2019