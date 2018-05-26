Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/26/2018
THE MERRY WIDOW & More Set for Opera Saratoga's 2018 Summer Program - 5/26/2018
Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson announced that the company's 2018 Summer Festival will feature new productions of four operas at The Spa Little Theatre in Spa State Park, along with a wide variety of free and ticketed concert events from May 26 through July 15 at venues throughout the region.
CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD to Play Final Broadway Performance 5/27 - 5/27/2018
Producer Hal Luftig announced today that the acclaimed Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's Children of a Lesser God will play its final performance at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
IT'S NOT STAMPED ON YOUR FOREHEAD By Natasha Cobb Kicks Off The 31st Season of The Strawberry One-Act Festival - 5/27/2018
Pinkhouse Productions & Ophelia Theatre Group Present YOUR ALICE at BAM Fisher - 5/27/2018
The Orange Lily by Dymon Taylor Davis To Be Featured In The Strawberry One-Act Festival - 5/27/2018
Lord Byron's 1821 Tragedy Sardanapalus Opening Off-Broadway - 5/28/2018
DESPERATE MEASURES To Play New World Stages Beginning 5/30 - 5/30/2018
DESPERATE MEASURES, a musical comedy gone wild with music by David Friedman (Listen To My Heart), book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina), and directed by Bill Castellino (Cagney, Marry Harry), will play New World Stages (340 West 50th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), it was announced today by producers Pat Flicker Addiss and Mary Cosette. Following critical and audience acclaim at The New York Musical Festival and The York Theater Company, performances for the open-ended engagement begin May 30th and opening night is set for June 13th.
New Diorama's SECRET LIFE OF HUMANS Begins Off-Broadway - 5/30/2018
New Diorama Theatre has announced today that their Edinburgh Fringe hit show Secret Life of Humans is transferring for a five-week run, at the Brits Off-Broadway which runs at New York's 59E59 Theaters from 30 May until 01 July 2018.
Cast And Creative Team Announced For LITTLE ROCK At The Sheen Center - 5/30/2018
Rebel Theatrical Management, LLC (Harvey Butler, producer), in association with The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, have announced, today, the cast and the creative team for the New York premiere of the new play Little Rock, written and directed by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj. Performances are set to begin Wednesday, May 30, 2018 for a limited run through September 8, 2018 at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street). Opening Night is set for Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM.
Engel and White Take the Court in Paper Mill's HALF TIME - 5/31/2018
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is proud to announce early casting for Half Time, a new musical, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Five-time Emmy nominee Georgia Engel (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony and Emmy Award winner LiLlias White (The Life, Sesame Street) will lead the cast in this uplifting true story of ten New Jersey seniors with extraordinary dreams who audition to dance at halftime for a major basketball team.
"Branded Content Will Set You Free" Continues Run At UCB Hell's Kitchen Theater - 5/31/2018
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas - 6/1/2018
One of Hollywood's most iconic stars is coming to the Las Vegas Strip in Marilyn! The New Musical, an original musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe. The show will open at Paris Las Vegas with preview performances beginning May 23 and a grand opening June 1, just in time for Marilyn's birthday. Written, directed and produced by Tegan Summer, CEO of Prospect House Entertainment, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Estate of Marilyn Monroe, the new musical will feature acclaimed Broadway actress Ruby Lewis as the resident Marilyn Monroe.
Newell to Host Stars in the Alley; Louderman, Benoist, & More Perform! - 6/1/2018
The Broadway League is proud to announce that Alex Newell, currently starring as Asaka in Once On This Island, will host this year's STARS IN THE ALLEY free outdoor concert.
Schimmel Center To Present Anna Deavere Smith In Notes From The Field, 6/1 & 6/2 - 6/1/2018
Playwrights Horizons Opens Online Lottery for First Preview of LOG CABIN - 6/1/2018
Playwrights Horizons begins accepting entries today for the Live for Five online lottery for $5 tickets to the world premiere of LOG CABIN
Rothkin & Michaels join in multiple film deal - 6/1/2018
Stage Managers for FROZEN, SPONGEBOB Headline 2018 BSMS - 6/2/2018
The Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS) is back by popular demand for a fourth year of in-depth panels and networking with Broadway's top stage managers.
Closing Night: Schimmel Center To Present Anna Deavere Smith In Notes From The Field, 6/1 & 6/2 - 6/2/2018
Schimmel Center will present Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith's Obie Award-winning solo performance, Notes From the Field, for one weekend only on Friday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in preparation for a two week run at the Royal Court in London. The production is directed by Leonard Foglia and features original music composed and performed by bassist Marcus Shelby who joins Ms. Smith on stage.