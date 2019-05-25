Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/25/2019
Casting set for Off-Broadway premiere of PUBLIC SERVANT by Bekah Brunstetter - 5/25/2019
#Adulting, A Millennial Opera, Premieres Off-Broadway - 5/26/2019
Ty Defoe, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Mona Mansour And More Join Noor Theatre's Fifth Annual 48 Hour Forum - 5/27/2019
Playwrights Ty Defoe (Musical Theatre Factory Makers Cohort, Clouds Are Pillows for the Moon), Monet Hurst-Mendoza (Veil'd, The Kilroys), Mona Mansour (Urge for Going, The Way West), and Sanaz Toossi (Page 73 Playwriting Fellow, EST's Youngblood), and directors Misha Chowdhury (The Wolves, An Ordinary Muslim), Estefania Fadul (Scissoring, O'Neill/NNPN National Directors Fellowship), Seonjae Kim (Riot Antigone), Taylor Reynolds (Plano), and Megan Sandberg-Zakian (Nat Turner in Jerusalem) join Noor Theatre's 5th Annual 48 Hour Forum, a 48-hour play festival inspired by news events of the day.
New 42nd Street and New Victory Theater Welcome Le Clan des Songes - 5/27/2019
In the whimsical world of Bout a? Bout ("end to end"), an ordinary piece of rope transforms into a lovable little hero who sets out on an adventure full of delightful surprises. As this intrepid bit of twine makes its U.S. debut, it encounters curious aquatic creatures, a cranky motorist and some springy, stringy playmates, all brought to life through the wondrous and inventive puppetry of Le Clan des Songes from Toulouse, France. Watch as they bring their imagination and artistry to The Duke on 42nd Street from May 27 - June 9 !
Lew Soloff Tribute "Shiny!" with All-Star Lineup by Composer/Arranger Lisa Maxwell - Record Release and Event! - 5/27/2019
Yanni Takes the Broadway Stage in Upcoming Residency - 5/28/2019
Legendary composer and multi-instrumentalist YANNI will take the stage from May 28 - June 2 as part of the recently announced In Residence On Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for an intimate evening at his piano.
TUTS Houston Announces JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY Casting - 5/28/2019
BroadwayWorld has learned the casting for TUTS' Jerome Robbins' Broadway - the final show in the company's 201819 Season.
Welcome to MAYDAY month! The Handmaids Musical Parody starts a countdown! - 5/31/2019
Radiotheatre's Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL returns to NYC! - 6/1/2019