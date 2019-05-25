Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/25/2019

New 42nd Street and New Victory Theater Welcome Le Clan des Songes - 5/27/2019 In the whimsical world of Bout a? Bout ("end to end"), an ordinary piece of rope transforms into a lovable little hero who sets out on an adventure full of delightful surprises. As this intrepid bit of twine makes its U.S. debut, it encounters curious aquatic creatures, a cranky motorist and some springy, stringy playmates, all brought to life through the wondrous and inventive puppetry of Le Clan des Songes from Toulouse, France. Watch as they bring their imagination and artistry to The Duke on 42nd Street from May 27 - June 9 !

