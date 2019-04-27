Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/27/2019
Full Casting Announced for TIME IT IS: TO MUSIC at Theater For the New City - 4/28/2019
THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Begins Performances Sunday, 4/28 - 4/28/2019
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre continues the 2018-2019 season with the World Premiere of the play The Brothers Paranormal, by Prince Gomolvilas.
Internationally Award-Winning Short Film Path of Dreams will premiere on CHOPSO on April 28th at 4PM - 4/28/2019
ALMOST FAMOUS to Hold Lab This Spring, Seeking Cast - 4/29/2019
As previously reported, the blockbuster film Almost Famous is being adapted for the stage. A developmental lab will be held this spring, April 29-May 25, 2019. Find out audition details below.
Laura Benanti Will Be Honored At The 2019 ASTEP Color Ball - 4/29/2019
ARTISTS STRIVING TO END POVERTY (ASTEP) announced today that it will honor Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady) at its annual Gala and Dinner, The 2019 ASTEP Color Ball on Monday, April 29, at Feinstein's/54 Below. She will join Mary-Mitchell Campbell (The Prom, Mean Girls), Founder and Co-Executive Director of ASTEP, on stage to celebrate Benanti's leadership and advocacy in the creation of the benefit album SINGING YOU HOME: Children's Songs for Family Reunification.
ASTEP and Benanti Honor Lutheran Social Services Of New York At Color Ball - 4/29/2019
Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) announced today that it will honor its Community Partner Lutheran Social Services of New York at its annual Gala and Dinner, The ASTEP Color Ball on Monday, April 29, at Feinstein's/54 Below. Along with Artist/Activist Laura Benanti, ASTEP will celebrate the empowering arts programs they provide, in partnership with Lutheran Social Services of New York, for children who arrive in the United States as unaccompanied minors.
Ashford, Newell, and More Will Celebrate Lauper With the Pops - 4/29/2019
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, today announces an initial line-up of guest artists for its 36th Birthday Gala, Hat Full of Stars: The Songs of Cyndi Lauper on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, presented by The New York Pops. The festive evening honors Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning music icon Cyndi Lauper in addition to corporate honoree media executive Ken Lowe, founder of Scripps Networks and Discovery Board Member.
92Y Hosts AN EVENING WITH GLENDA JACKSON - 4/29/2019
92Y Reel Pieces presents a Monday, April 29 event featuring actress Glenda Jackson, who will discuss her career with moderator Annette Insdorf. Film clips from Jackson's career will be shown throughout the conversation.
AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Kick Off Broadway Week with Performance on TODAY 4/29 - 4/29/2019
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch 'TODAY''s annual Broadway Week, when the Classic Five Temptations - Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and Ephraim Sykes - perform numbers from the new Broadway musical.
Leavel, Gray, Jones, and More Set For Actor's Fund Gala - 4/29/2019
The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced today their lineup of performers to pay special tribute to this year's honorees at their Annual Gala on Monday, April 29, 2019. Michael Urie (Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song) hosts the evening that will include performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Matthew Sklar (The Prom), Damon Daunno,Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie) and a special appearance by Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell. Luke Hawkins & Evan Ruggiero will open the Gala with an original tap dance number. Additional presenters and guests include: Annette Bening,Kenny Leon, Jawan M. Jackson, Tony Kushner, Will Roland, Brandon Uranowitz, Eric William Morris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick and more. Performers and guests are subjects to change.
Previews begin tonight for The Amoralists' Entangled - 4/29/2019
REPERTORIO ESPA OL IS PROUD TO JOIN THE 2019 WORLDPRIDE CELEBRATION WITH THE PREMIERE OF ?SMILEY? - 4/29/2019
ArtsConnection's 2019 Benefit will Celebrate Art2Art: DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 4/29/2019
On Monday, April 29, 2019 ArtsConnection's Spring 2019 Benefit will celebrate the Art2Art: Dear Evan Hansen partnership at the IAC Building in Chelsea. The evening will be hosted by MSNBC journalist Nicolle Wallace and include a special performance by the Dear Evan Hansen cast. The event will be styled by acclaimed event designer and ArtsConnection Board Member David Monn.
Irish Rep Announces Full Cast For THE PLOUGH AND THE STARS - 4/30/2019
Irish Repertory Theatre announced today special events and programming for the month of March as part of the The Sean O'Casey Season, a comprehensive retrospective of the work of renowned Irish playwright Sean O'Casey, celebrating 30 years of Irish Repertory Theatre.
42ND STREET is Coming to Movie Theaters - 5/1/2019
BroadwayHD presents viewers the chance to come and meet those dancing feet of 42nd Street, when it debuts in cinemas as a one-night Fathom Events screening in movie theaters nationwide on Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. local time.
Morrissey Announces Broadway Residency - 5/2/2019
Morrissey is set to hit Broadway for the first time in his career playing a retrospective show at New York City's hallowed Lunt-Fontanne Theater. The affair will run for seven days from May 2nd to May 11th and promises an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey's expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record 'California Son': a collection of 1960/70s classic covers out on May 24th via Etienne Records/BMG.
Salonga & Noblezada Film Set For Opening Night Of LAAPFF - 5/2/2019
According to Deadline, Diane Paragas' new musical film YELLOW ROSE is set for opening night of Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF). The film stars Tony winner Lea Salonga and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada. The festival is set to run in LA from May 2-10 in Los Angeles. The cast also includes cclaimed country music artist Dale Watson (Friday Night Lights), Liam Booth (Ghosts Never Sleep), Gustavo Gomez (Walking Dead, ANIMAL KINGDOM), Libby Villari (Boyhood) , and Princess Punzalan (Mulawin, Mula sa Puso).
Primary Stages Will Honor Judy Gold at 2019 Spring Fling - 5/2/2019
Primary Stages announced today that the Primary Stages 2019 Spring Fling will benefit the Primary Stage Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA) on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
Corey Cott to Lead Lyric Opera’s WEST SIDE STORY - 5/3/2019
Acclaimed Broadway performer Corey Cott and rising star Mikaela Bennett will headline Lyric Opera of Chicago's premiere of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking American musical West Side Story, presented from May 3 - June 2, 2019 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago (press opening May 4, 2019).
Wynn Handman theatre doc: IT TAKES A LUNATIC World Premiere at Tribeca - 5/3/2019
Metropolitan Opera Cast Change: DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES - 5/3/2019
Jean-François Lapointe will sing the Marquis de la Force in all upcoming performances of Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites, replacing Dwayne Croft.
Philadephia-based Theater Company to make New York debut with Derrell Lawrence's THE FUNERAL - 5/4/2019
Placido Domingo Stars In LA Opera's EL GATO MONTES - 5/4/2019
Plácido Domingo, LA Opera's Eli and Edythe Broad General Director, has announced final details about the company's upcoming presentation of Manuel Penella's El Gato Montés: The Wildcat, an opera brimming with the exuberance of zarzuela, the popular Spanish form of musical theater.