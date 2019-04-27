Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/27/2019

Leavel, Gray, Jones, and More Set For Actor's Fund Gala - 4/29/2019 The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced today their lineup of performers to pay special tribute to this year's honorees at their Annual Gala on Monday, April 29, 2019. Michael Urie (Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song) hosts the evening that will include performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Matthew Sklar (The Prom), Damon Daunno,Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie) and a special appearance by Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell. Luke Hawkins & Evan Ruggiero will open the Gala with an original tap dance number. Additional presenters and guests include: Annette Bening,Kenny Leon, Jawan M. Jackson, Tony Kushner, Will Roland, Brandon Uranowitz, Eric William Morris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick and more. Performers and guests are subjects to change.

