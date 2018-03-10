Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/10/2018
Baldwin, Graham & Gunn Headline '100 YEARS OF BERNSTEIN' at Lyric Opera of Chicago - 3/10/2018
Lyric Opera of Chicago announced today that single tickets are on sale now for Celebrating 100 Years of Bernstein, a musical event honoring the legendary composer, conductor, and pianist Leonard Bernstein. Celebrating 100 Years of Bernstein is part of Lyric's 2017/18 season, but in anticipation of high demand for this special evening, single tickets are being made available early.
The Circus Is Coming Back to Town! (and the Monkey is off it's back) - 3/10/2018
ONCE's Glen Hansard Continues LA Phil's 2017-18 Songbook Series - 3/11/2018
The Los Angeles Philharmonic presents the 2017/18 Songbook series at Walt Disney Concert Hall, featuring three intimate evenings with some the world's most renowned performers.
Broadway's Carrie Compere To Perform At Carnegie Hall - 3/11/2018
New Joshua Harmon Play Headlines Lincoln Center Theater's 2018 Lineup - 3/12/2018
Lincoln Center Theater has announced its first two productions of 2018.
Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS Opens at LCT - 3/12/2018
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Ben Edelman, Andrew Garman, Jessica Hecht, Dana Ivey, and Sally Murphy will be featured in its upcoming production of ADMISSIONS, a new play by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.
BEDLAM presents George Bernard Shaw'S PYGMALION Beginning 3/12 - 3/12/2018
BEDLAM (Eric Tucker, Artistic Director; Kimberly Pau Boston, Managing Director) announces their return to the work of George Bernard Shaw with their new production of PYGMALION, directed by Eric Tucker. Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street, New York, NY), opening Tuesday, March 27, 2018, for a limited 6 week run through Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Specially Priced Packages Now Available For Historic Repertory Engagement Of HANOCH LEVIN SQUARED - 3/14/2018
Hit comedy Tilda Swinton ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST makes NY premiere - 3/16/2018
Prince of Players - 3/16/2018
Florentine Opera Celebrates Genre's Greatest Hits with VIVA OPERA! - 3/16/2018
The Florentine Opera Company's previously announced production and professional recording of Carlisle Floyd's Prince of Players will be postponed to the beginning of the 2018/19 season due to unforeseen logistical challenges. Taking its place is Viva Opera!, a concert of favorite arias, ensembles, choruses, and symphonic pieces from opera's greatest composers.