Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/10/2018

Baldwin, Graham & Gunn Headline '100 YEARS OF BERNSTEIN' at Lyric Opera of Chicago - 3/10/2018 Lyric Opera of Chicago announced today that single tickets are on sale now for Celebrating 100 Years of Bernstein, a musical event honoring the legendary composer, conductor, and pianist Leonard Bernstein. Celebrating 100 Years of Bernstein is part of Lyric's 2017/18 season, but in anticipation of high demand for this special evening, single tickets are being made available early.

