Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/3/2018

Her words. His voice. Hollywood legend Judy Garland's infamous private recordings are the basis of The Book That I'm Going to Write, By Judy Garland, faithfully adapted and performed by Jason Powell. On the heels of winning The Producer's Encore Award at Hollywood Fringe in Los Angeles, the show makes its New York City debut on November 3 at The Jerry Orbach Theater (1627 Broadway at 50th Street) for three performances through November 5.



