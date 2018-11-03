Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/3/2018

Nov. 3, 2018  
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 11/3/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Judy Garland's Private, Long-Lost Recordings Inspire New Show Making NYC Debut - 11/3/2018

Her words. His voice. Hollywood legend Judy Garland's infamous private recordings are the basis of The Book That I'm Going to Write, By Judy Garland, faithfully adapted and performed by Jason Powell. On the heels of winning The Producer's Encore Award at Hollywood Fringe in Los Angeles, the show makes its New York City debut on November 3 at The Jerry Orbach Theater (1627 Broadway at 50th Street) for three performances through November 5.


AIX KENDRICK AND CAST OF BLACK SPARTA RETURN FOR NEW YORK AND PITTSBURGH PERFORMANCES - 11/3/2018


THE WINNING SIDE Extends Off-Broadway Through 11/4 - 11/4/2018

Epic Theatre Ensemble announces it has extended its initial limited run of the world premiere of The Winning Side, the acclaimed new play by James Wallert, by popular demand.


Broadway Community Will Celebrate the Life of Thomas Meehan - 11/5/2018

The Broadway community will celebrate the life of Thomas Meehan on Monday, November 5th at 2:00 PM at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).


De'Adre Aziza, Karl Green, and More to Lead The Public's EVE'S SONG - 11/7/2018

The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the world premiere of EVE'S SONG, written by The Public's Emerging Writers Group alum and 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence, Patricia Ione Lloyd.


Michael Longoria Will Release Christmas Album - 11/9/2018

Broadway Records today announced that Michael Longoria: Merry Christmas Darling will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 9, 2018. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.


Cast Announced For Evelyn: A New Musical at Dixon Place - 11/9/2018


MEDICINE THE MUSICAL Will Make Its World Premiere This November - 11/10/2018


