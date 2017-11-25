Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/25/2017

The Aviva Players and Algonquin Theater Productions in association with Diodati Productions, Original Cast Records and The New York Association present Lady of the Castle, a ghostly post-Holocaust chamber opera based on a true story and an Israeli play by Lea Goldberg with music and lyrics by Mira J. Spektor. Lissa Moira directs a cast of four, including Darcy Dunn, Douglas McDonnell, Bennett Pologe, and Amanda Yachechak. Two performances will be staged at the Victor Borge Hall at Scandinavia House 58 Park Avenue in New York City, November 25th at 8pm an November 27th at 7pm.



