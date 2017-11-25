Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/25/2017
|
Constantine Maroulis Stars in 'BULLDOZER', Beginning Off-Broadway - 11/25/2017
Bulldozer Partners in association with Aaron Grant Theatrical has announced that previews of the off-Broadway engagement of BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES, will begin on Saturday, November 25, 2017 and will run through Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street).
|
New Yiddish Rep Stages Clifford Odets' AWAKE AND SING! - 11/25/2017
New Yiddish Rep will present Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece AWAKE AND SING! beginning November 25th at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 East 14 Street (between First & Second Aves.) A Yiddish version of AWAKE AND SING! was produced by the Federal Theatre Project in 1938 and it is this translation that will be performed in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival with English supertitles.
|
Netflix Star Leads Off-Broadway Revival of AWAKE & SING! - 11/25/2017
Luzer Twersky, star of the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Clifford Odets' masterpiece AWAKE AND SING!, is the subject of the new film documentary ONE OF US, which received unanimous rave reviews upon its October 20th Netflix premiere.
|
AZ Opera's RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE Set for Nationwide Broadcast - 11/25/2017
Arizona Opera's electrifying premiere of the new American opera Riders of the Purple Sage will be released for broadcast nationally on November 25, 2017.
|
Chamber Opera LADY OF THE CASTLE Plays Scandinavia House - 11/25/2017
The Aviva Players and Algonquin Theater Productions in association with Diodati Productions, Original Cast Records and The New York Association present Lady of the Castle, a ghostly post-Holocaust chamber opera based on a true story and an Israeli play by Lea Goldberg with music and lyrics by Mira J. Spektor. Lissa Moira directs a cast of four, including Darcy Dunn, Douglas McDonnell, Bennett Pologe, and Amanda Yachechak. Two performances will be staged at the Victor Borge Hall at Scandinavia House 58 Park Avenue in New York City, November 25th at 8pm an November 27th at 7pm.
|
Israel Museum Presents Goldvicht's HOUSE OF LIFE, 5/9-11/26 - 11/26/2017
|
Bravo Bell, Off-Broadway Theatre Dog, Celebrates National Dog Day at The Players Theatre - 11/26/2017
|
Polly Draper and More Star in 20TH CENTURY BLUES Off-Broadway - 11/26/2017
Producer Lida Orzeck and Executive Producer Eva Price have announced the cast of the New York premiere of the new play, 20TH CENTURY BLUES, from Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner and two-time OBIE Award-winning playwright Susan Miller (MY LEFT BREAST).
|
Off-Broadway's DIASPORA Kicks Off Talkback Series with Cast & More - 11/26/2017
Diaspora, the new Off-Broadway show by playwright Nathaniel Sam Shapiro, which follows young Jews on a Birthright trip - a journey back to Israel to connect with their heritage - announced a series of talkbacks with the cast and prominent Jewish notables.
|
LES TROYENS Recording, Featuring Joyce DiDonato, Celebrates Release with Global Medici.tv Stream - 11/26/2017
The recording of the complete, uncut score of Les Troyens is drawn from two concert performances that took place over the Easter weekend in April 2017 in the city of Strasbourg in eastern France.
|
Songwriter Shaina Taub Honored with 2017 Fred Ebb Award - 11/27/2017
The Fred Ebb Foundation, in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company, will present the 13th annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to Shaina Taub.
|
PHANTOM's James Barbour Performs at HANYC's Hospitality Gala - 11/27/2017
On Monday, November 27, 2017, many of the most influential members of NYC's hotel and tourism industries will be treated to a special live performance from The Phantom of the Opera as the Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC) hosts 'The Red Carpet Hospitality Gala,' HANYC's Annual Dinner/Dance.
|
Kathleen Turner Plays the Almighty in AN ACT OF GOD at George Street - 11/28/2017
George Street Playhouse announced today that legendary actress Kathleen Turner will star as God in the theater's upcoming comedy An Act of God by David Javerbaum.
|
DeRosa & Walton Join Turner in AN ACT OF GOD at George Street - 11/28/2017
George Street Playhouse, now located at 103 College Farm Road in New Brunswick, announced today that Broadway and George Street Playhouse veterans Stephen DeRosa (Broadway's Into the Woods; GSP's Sylvia) and Jim Walton (Broadway's She Loves Me; GSP's The Fabulous Lipitones) will join legendary Academy Award nominee, Tony Award nominee and multiple Golden Globe winner Kathleen Turner in the theater's upcoming comedy, An Act of God, by David Javerbaum.
|
TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY Makes World Premiere at Page 73 - 11/28/2017
Page Seventy-Three Productions (Page 73) announced today their fall 2017 production will be the world premiere of Susan Soon He Stanton's new play, TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY, directed by Kip Fagan.
|
Ivo van Hove's THE FOUNTAINHEAD Makes U.S. Debut at BAM - 11/28/2017
Ivo van Hove's galvanizing production of The Fountainhead will make its US Premiere at BAM's Howard Gilman Opera House, running November 28-December 2, 2017.
|
Producers of ANGELS Cast Recording Celebrate Australian Release - 11/28/2017
'ANGELS,' the original studio cast recording released from Broadway Records, celebrates the Australian album launch with an exclusive event at the Northern Beaches Christian School in their performance space appropriately known as 'Manhattan City' on Nov. 28.
|
GREAT COMET's Malloy & Chavkin Win Smithsonian's 2017 Ingenuity Award - 11/29/2017
Smithsonian magazine announced today the first winners of the 2017 American Ingenuity Awards. Dave Malloy, creator, and Rachel Chavkin, director of the renowned Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, are being honored with the American Ingenuity Award in History. They will receive the award at an awards gala at the National Portrait Gallery on November 29.
|
Michael Feinstein Comes 'HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS' at Feinstein's at the Nikko - 11/29/2017
Two-time Emmy and five-time Grammy Award-nominated Michael Feinstein returns to San Francisco—the city where he launched his career—with Home for the Holidays. In this all-new show celebrating the magic of the season, Feinstein will perform classic standards from the Great American Songbook, along with a selection of holiday favorites.
|
Carmen Cusack Reprises Role in BRIGHT STAR at the Curran - 11/29/2017
Carole Shorenstein Hays announced today that the Curran's 2017 holiday season offering will be the Tony Award nominated new musical BRIGHT STAR, from Grammy and Emmy winner Steve Martin and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. Original BRIGHT STAR lead, Carmen Cusack, will revive her role, for which she received universal raves and a 2016 Tony Award nomination.
|
Hoty, Pedi, Walsh & More Bring WOMEN OF THE YEAR to 54 Below - 11/29/2017
John Kander and Fred Ebb's 1981 Tony nominated musical Woman of the Year will come back to New York City for a one-night-only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative.
|
New Musical Adaptation of HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE Comes to Seattle - 11/29/2017
Book-It Repertory Theatre brings magic, adventure, and inspiration this holiday season with Howl's Moving Castle, a new musical based on an original book by Diana Wynne Jones.
|
Leslie Odom Jr. Performs NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tonight - 11/29/2017
NBC kicks off the holidays with the lighting of the iconic tree in the heart of New York City with CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER on Wednesday, Nov. 29 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).
|
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play Returns to Irish Rep for the Holidays - 11/29/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, adapted by Anthony Palermo (Scrooge & Marley). Directed by Charlotte Moore (The Home Place), IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE begins performances on November 29, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage, with an opening night set for December 3, 2017, and will run through December 31, 2017.
|
Fiasco's TWELFTH NIGHT Begins at Classic Stage Company - 11/29/2017
Classic Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Doyle and Executive Producer Jeff Griffin, will present Fiasco Theater's TWELFTH NIGHT, by William Shakespeare, beginning performances Wednesday, November 29 at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Saturday, January 6. The official press opening is Thursday, December 14.
|
Ripe Time Makes 'Next Wave' Debut with SLEEP at BAM - 11/29/2017
BAM presents the New York premiere of Haruki Murakami's Sleep, from Brooklyn-based theater company Ripe Time in their Next Wave debut, running November 29-December 2, 2017.
|
Aaron Gaines Stars in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Irish Rep - 11/29/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, adapted by Anthony Palermo (Scrooge & Marley). Directed by Charlotte Moore (The Home Place), IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE begins performances on November 29, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage, with an opening night set for December 3, 2017, and will run through December 31, 2017.
|
Uma Thurman Makes Broadway Debut in THE PARISIAN WOMAN - 11/30/2017
Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, 'Imposters') will make her Broadway debut this fall in The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new power play by 'House of Cards' creator Beau Willimon (Farragut North, Ides of March), directed by Tony Award nominee Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park). The producers are Marc Routh, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch, and Steve Traxler.
|
FROZEN's Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel Perform Together on ABC Special Tonight - 11/30/2017
Count down to 25 Days of Christmas as Tony Award -winning actress Idina Menzel joins fellow FROZEN star Kristen Bell to perform together for the very first time on primetime television, during THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION, airing THURSDAY, NOV. 30
|
Irish Rep's Immersive THE DEAD, 1904 Returns Off-Broadway - 11/30/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre and Dot Dot Productions, in association with The American Irish Historical Society, have announced the return of THE DEAD, 1904.
|
Sami Bray Stars in MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS at Theatre Row - 11/30/2017
Based on the beloved book series, Madeline's Christmas, is back at Theatre Row for the holidays after a sold out run! Performances will be held November 30th through December 10th at the Lion, located at 410 W 42nd Street.
|
CROSS THAT RIVER, Musical About Black Cowboys, Rides to 59E59 Theaters - 11/30/2017
59E59 Theaters will host CROSS THAT RIVER, a new musical composed by renowned jazz artist Allan Harris, with a book by Mr. Harris & Pat Harris, and directed by Regge Life. Produced by Love Productions Records, CROSS THAT RIVER begins performances on Thursday, November 30 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 31. Press Opening is Wednesday, December 6 at 7:15 PM.
|
Melissa Gilbert Leads Return of Irish Rep's Immersive THE DEAD, 1904 - 11/30/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre and Dot Dot Productions, in association with The American Irish Historical Society, have announced full casting for the return engagement of THE DEAD, 1904 - an immersive adaptation of James Joyce's classic story, The Dead, adapted by the Pulitzer Prize winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon (Moy Sand and Gravel) and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz (Admission, You Should Have Known).
|
Amas Kicks Off 'Dare to Be Different' Series of New Musicals - 11/30/2017
Amas Musical Theatre, in celebration of its 49th season, will present Dare To Be Different, a series of three new musicals and three one-night only special events from November 30 - December 15 at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street).
|
MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS Arrives at Theatre Row - 11/30/2017
Based on the beloved book series, Madeline's Christmas, is back at Theatre Row for the holidays after a sold out run! Performances will be held November 30th through December 10th at the Lion, located at 410 W 42nd Street.
|
CHARLESTON HARBOR Musical Kicks Off Amas' 'Dare To Be Different' Readings - 11/30/2017
Amas Musical Theatre will present Charleston Harbor, the first offering of Dare To Be Different, the previously announced series of new musicals and one-night only special events being held at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street).
|
Child Acting Expert Denise Simon Hosts 'Kids Night Out' Panel at The Drama Book Shop - 11/30/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome renowned child acting expert Denise Simon (author of Parenting in the Spotlight) to host a panel of playwrights and directors to speak to teens and their parents on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 6:00pm.
|
Tony Yazbeck Brings Evening of Song and Dance to The Green Room 42 - 12/1/2017
Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck will bring his one-man show to The Green Room 42 on December 1 and 3 at 7PM.
|
James Lecesne Reprises Role for EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES Benefit at Abingdon - 12/1/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company, in association with Music-Theatre Group, presents James Lecesne in Eve Ensler's Extraordinary Measures for three performances only: December 1, 2 and 3 at 7PM at The DR2 Theatre, 101 E. 15th Street. Featuring original music by William Harper and directed by Tony Speciale, proceeds from the event will be shared with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
|
Houses on the Moon Presents Return of Documentary Play DE NOVO - 12/1/2017
Houses on the Moon Theater Company, as part of the inaugural season of Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop, will present the return engagement of the acclaimed documentary play DE NOVO written and directed by Jeffery Solomon (Tara's Crossing) originally produced by the company in 2010.
|
Illusionist Jason Bishop Makes Audiences 'BELIEVE IN MAGIC' at the New Victory - 12/1/2017
Celebrate the holiday season with the world premiere of Jason Bishop: Believe In Magic.
|
FunikiJam Holiday Beat – Family Musical Returns to NYC for a limited engagement. - 12/1/2017
|
Leslie Odom Jr., Sutton Foster & More Set for December at Lincoln Center - 12/2/2017
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced its programs and events for December 2017 - scroll down for details!
|
PRINCE OF BROADWAY's Brandon Uranowitz Leads NYC Masterclass - 12/2/2017
Two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz brings his passion for teaching to his new musical theatre acting masterclass, Don't Forget the Words! on December 2 & 3, 2017 in New York City.
|
David Gow Leads WHERE HAS TOMMY FLOWERS GONE? Off-Broadway - 12/2/2017
STARTING 5 PRODUCTIONS has announced Terrance McNally's WHERE HAS TOMMY FLOWERS GONE?, directed by Laura Braza. WHERE HAS TOMMY FLOWERS GONE? will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Workshop Theater (312 W 36th St Fourth Floor New York, NY 10018).
|
Amas Musical Theatre Presents THE DOTTIE MARASCHINO SHOW - 12/2/2017
Amas Musical Theatre will present two exciting one-night-only special events as part of Dare to Be Different, the previously announced series of new musicals and one-night only special events being held at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street 10th Avenue & 53rd Street).
|
Aldrich, Molina, Ramey & More Set for BROADWAY IN CHARLOTTESVILLE - 12/2/2017
Charlottesville Opera's Executive Director, Kevin O'Halloran, and Interim Artistic Director, Steven Jarvi, have announced the special one-night-only benefit performance of Broadway in Charlottesville on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at The Paramount Theater at 7:30 PM. Proceeds from the event will benefit Charlottesville Opera.