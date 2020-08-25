Christy Altomare to Star in Developmental Reading of JONI: THE MUSICAL

Joni the Musical will have a full industry reading in the spring of 2021.

Christy Altomare has joined the developmental reading of Joni: The Musical as the title role. The full-length musical by playwright Georgeta Rae, is a tribute to the music and essence of Joni Mitchell; recounting the tumultuous life of folk music's most feisty icon.

"Inspired by the biography Reckless Daughter: A portrait of Joni Mitchell by David Yaffe. Joni the Musical goes on an incredible journey with Joni from playing Cowboys and Indians with the boys and overcoming polio at age 9, to Joni in her 50's. The bulk of the show centers on her years in between filled with frenetic relationships and a free-for-all lifestyle that includes relationships with James Taylor, Graham Nash, Chuck Mitchell and an "out-of-this-world" encounter with Miles Davis. Joni's maddening experiences combined with her prevailing attitude ultimately result in many of folk's greatest hits such as "Circle Game," "Both Sides Now," and "Big Yellow Taxi." Joni the Musical will also feature music by Crosby, Stills, and Nash, Cass Elliot, and James Taylor."

The developmental reading will be directed by Mitchell Walker, and the musical arrangements will be provided by Jeremy Tolsky. Joni the Musical will have a full industry reading in the spring of 2021 with additional casting to be announced. More information follow: @joni_the_musical

Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia. Off- Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of Daddy Long Legs, Guinevere in Camelot at Drury Lane in Chicago, and, most recently, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/ recording artist, currently working on a number of projects.

