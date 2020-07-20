Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Lauren Patten Word Search!

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today, we're bringing you a Lauren Patten-themed Word Search! Find the names of some of Lauren's biggest shows and roles!



